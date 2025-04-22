‘Don’t Show These to Her Dad’: Donald Trump’s Daughter’s Latest Swimsuit Photos Leave Fans Speculating She’s Having a ‘Midlife’ Crisis

Ivanka Trump’s got the internet talking after recent swimsuit photos were taken of her surfing.

Paparazzi captured a few flicks of the 43-year-old catching some waves but she might have made some fans catch feelings.

Trump, President Donald Trump’s older daughter he fathered with her mother Ivana Trump, was spending some time vacationing in Costa Rica, according to TMZ. While there, she hit the beach to go surfing on Friday, April 18.

Ivanka Trump stuns in two-piece swimsuit while out for family vacation in Costa Rica (Photo: @ivankatrump/Instagram)

In one of the unguarded photos that the paparazzi took of her, she was captured stunningly walking on the shore. With a straight face, the blond bombshell held her surfboard in one hand, while wearing a two-piece black swimsuit.

It appears she had yet to get in the water at that point. In contrast to the other photos, her hair was down and appeared to be fully dry.

Fans commented under TMZ’s post of Ivanka’s photo, where many had the same sentiment, noting, “Don’t show these to her dad.”

Another said, “She’s been doing Jujutsu Surf … i smell mid[life] crisis .. something Gisele Bundchen.”

A third said, “Exquisite goddess. Good for her.”

The other pictures of Trump weren’t so model-esque, but she was photographed in action on the water. In one, she was seen paddling out into the sea, but in others, she was standing with bent knees in her surfing stance with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Her getaway overseas was one she reportedly took with her family. Her husband, Jared Kushner, whom she’s been married to since 2009, was present. Their three kids, Arabella, 13 Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8, also were there.

Ivanka is seemingly working towards mastering the sport of surfing. Days before those photos were taken Friday, she was out on the beach getting surfing lessons on Tuesday.

Trump has been working on her fitness as part of her New Year’s resolution goals and according to the aforementioned photos, it is paying off.

In February, she posted a selfie of herself smiling into the camera with a white sports bra on and blue shorts.

In the caption, she shared an inspiring message about goals for the New Year.

“Sticking to New Year’s resolutions isn’t easy — only 23% of people make it past the first week,” she wrote before admitting to her own shortcomings. “[I’ve fallen into that category many, many times!] But every day is a new opportunity to show up and stay committed. Feeling stronger and more motivated as February begins — let’s keep going!”