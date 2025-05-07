‘I Bet Her Dad Added These’: New Photos of Ivanka Trump Send Fans Into a Frenzy Weeks After Her Viral Bikini Pics

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump is making headlines again, this time dazzling at a Formula 1 event in Miami, where she stunned onlookers in a show-stopping metallic mini dress.

The 43-year-old first daughter attended a party at Carbone Beach over the weekend with her husband Jared Kushner, just before the highly anticipated Miami Grand Prix.

Ivanka Trump stuns in swimsuit during family vacation in Costa Rica. (Photo: @ivankatrump/Instagram)

The mother of three has been making waves recently with her transformation since leaving Washington, trading her once-polished Washington image for a more relaxed and carefree aesthetic that has social media buzzing.

Ivanka posted a picture on Instagram showing the halter Andrea Almeida gown.

“Formula One weekend in Miami,” she captioned one snap that showed the couple embracing, both beaming with wide smiles. In a follow-up post, she gave credit to the designer, writing, “Love this dress @andreaalmeidaofficial [Andrea Almeida] Thank you.”

The dress was beautiful, featuring shimmering gold fabric that draped elegantly across her frame, highlighting her toned physique and long legs. Ivanka paired the eye-catching ensemble with strappy tan heels and wore her blond hair loose, opting for minimal makeup and accessories to let the statement dress speak for itself.

“You seem so much classier than your dad, you most likely take after your mom,” wrote one person in her comments.

Meanwhile, Jared complemented his wife’s glamorous look with a sophisticated all-black outfit, donning a velvet sports jacket over a simple shirt, paired with dark jeans and dress shoes.

When the Daily Mail posted the photographs, its readers responded to how she looked.

“Looks like a bronze spray painted Barbie with Ken at her side,” commented one person.

“She looks great and at 43 she should! It isn’t like she’s 63 or 73!” defended one commenter on the recent Miami photos, while another questioned, “What has happened to her face?”

Some reactions veered into more critical territory, with one person writing, “Great figure but looks like a scraggy necked 60 year old with work done,” and another wrote, “I bet her dad has added these pics to his private collection…Yikes…”

The last comment refers to comments the president has said about his daughter.

This glamorous appearance comes just days after Ivanka made a rare visit to the White House with her three children: Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8.

The family was there supporting President Donald Trump, who was welcoming the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the White House South Lawn.

The Miami outing also follows a headline-making family vacation in Costa Rica last month, where paparazzi caught Ivanka surfing in a black two-piece swimsuit. Those photos went viral and sparked intense public reaction, with many noting her seemingly transformed physique.

Since departing the White House, Ivanka has undergone a notable lifestyle transformation.

She relocated to Surfside, Florida, with Jared and their children, embracing coastal living and distancing herself from politics. Her social media presence now regularly features moments of surfing, beach activities, and family outings rather than the global summits and policy discussions that once dominated her public image.

The April 2025 bathing suit photos from Costa Rica particularly set the internet ablaze, with users describing her as looking “Kardashian adjacent” and “a completely different person,” with some feigning over her rump.

Ivanka has been open about her commitment to fitness, discussing her transition from cardio and yoga to weightlifting and resistance training, which she describes as having transformative effects.

Ivanka Trump shows off her surfing skills during family vacation to Costa Rica https://t.co/Y6Tefe16Zg pic.twitter.com/szm5XgBrnE — Page Six (@PageSix) April 18, 2025

Beyond the physical changes, she has expressed desire for personal growth this year, focusing on “love, courage, and purpose” according to recent social media posts.

While critics view her rebranding as tone-deaf — particularly given her father’s ongoing contentious second term — supporters see it as a natural evolution for a woman reclaiming her identity after a major life transition. The contrast between her current appearances and her White House era, when she was frequently photographed in power suits at official functions, couldn’t be more striking.

Whether at a Miami farmer’s market, paddleboarding with her children, or now turning heads at a Formula 1 event, Ivanka Trump appears to be deliberately crafting a new chapter focused on family, wellness, and personal fulfillment.