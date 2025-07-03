‘Who Lowered the Thermostat’: Ivanka Trump’s Look In Tight Tee Fuels Fresh Plastic Surgery Buzz After Fans Zoom In Resurfaced Pic

As the daughter of the president of the United States, Ivanka Trump Trump is no stranger to the spotlight or attention.

A July 2 post of a resurfaced image of Donald Trump has gone viral on X. The photo was taken during her father’s first presidential term, showing Ivanka on hand in the Oval Office on June 20, 2018.

Her father had just signed an executive order banning the practice of separating migrant families at the southern border. Despite the tone of the image being serious, Daily Mail readers instead focused on something much less important — Ivanka’s bosom.

Ivanka Trump gets new plastic surgery allegations after 2018 photo goes viral. (Photo: @ivankatrump/Instagram)

The 43-year-old was wearing a white skirt with black flowers on it and paired that with a plain long-sleeved white top. While the top itself was uninteresting, what fans seemed to notice is that it was tight and that Ivanka didn’t seem to be wearing a bra with it.

It looks like she had some sort of undergarment that may have been a spaghetti strapped t-shirt under her long sleeved top. But despite the effort to wear extra coverage, her chest still left an imprint through the top and fans didn’t pretend not to notice.

One person on X said, “She looks exceptional in that shirt.”

Another person joked, “Who lowered the thermostat in the White House. just saying.”

A third accused Ivanka of having some cosmetic work done. “All of the plastic surgeries her daddy’s money could buy,” they wrote.

A fourth said, “A little nip and tuck, and Ivanka is good to go.”

It’s unclear why the X user keeps resurfacing a seven-year-old photo of Ivanka Trump, but they’ve shared it multiple times in recent days. On June 22, they captioned it, “Do you like Ivanka Trump Yes or No?” and reposted it again on July 2 with the question, “Do you like tattoo free women Yes or No?”

Trump’s daughter has not come forward on whether or not she’s been under the knife but this isn’t the first time that she’s gotten such accusations.

Remember when Ivanka Trump use to look like this….then this….now this. The 3 faces of Ivanka. pic.twitter.com/dcZdXRh9aB — Amy Lynn🐇💀 (@AmyLynnStL) May 19, 2022

Last year, in August, the Daily Mail spoke with a plastic surgeon named Dr Gary Motykie, who gave his best guess on what surgeries Ivanka has had to change her appearance.

He said, “I think she’s had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger — maybe a chin implant. And then maybe some maintenance now with… fillers in the cheeks, mid-face, lips, and probably Botox just to stave off the wrinkling as you get into your 40s.”

Dr. Motykie suspects she may have also gotten veneers as well. Overall, he estimated Ivanka has spent $50,000 in plastic surgery and $80,000 in veneers.