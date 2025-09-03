‘What is Up with Donald’: Trump Tried to Keep It Together In Interview, But Viewers Say a Subtle Detail Exposed Him Each Time He Turned His Head

When President Donald Trump stepped into the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon for a major defense announcement, viewers expected policy updates and watched closely after weeks of health speculation.

But the moment quickly went left as social media zeroed in on something else entirely: the president’s thinning hair.

Trump’s press conference sparked viral mockery of his thinning hair on social media. (Photo: Donald Trump/@thewhitehouse/X)

Trump addressed weekend health rumors on Sept. 2, saying he had remained active over Labor Day weekend.

Social media users were quick to share their observations.

“[What] is up with Donald Trump’s hair?!?” one person asked on Threads, echoing the sentiment of thousands of others who noticed the president’s increasingly sparse locks.

On X, reactions ranged from humorous to harsh.

“He’s bald & an embarrassment,” someone tweeted bluntly.

Another user wrote, “looks like he borrowed a wig from a passing stranger,” while yet another observer noted, “He’s probably going bald and changing styles to hide it, but you can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, as the old saying goes.”

Trumps hair is a MESS. He must have literally just rolled out of bed for this “announcement” pic.twitter.com/sRXScVvplN — Richie (@Tebow815) September 2, 2025

The commentary wasn’t limited to simple observations. Some users got creative with their critiques.

Hes bald & an embarrassment — Tanya 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🌈🌿🌻🦋 (@TNM40DD) September 2, 2025

Trump’s hair has long drawn public attention, but 2025 has been especially tough for his carefully maintained image.

Sites like Nicki Swift have highlighted multiple appearances where his thinning hair was on full display — from the Super Bowl in February to the G7 Summit in June, where observers noted a prominent spot on his right temple.

Each appearance sparks new commentary on his ongoing battle with hair loss.

The president has acknowledged his hair challenges with self-deprecating humor. During a 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump openly joked, “I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks.”

At a 2024 Michigan rally, Trump pointed to a screen showing his image and quipped, “See the screen up there of me? That’s very severe, that combover. That’s a severe sucker. It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe! I apologize.”

August 2025 proved particularly challenging when Trump signed a Purple Heart Day proclamation, unable to distract from the visible pink skin along his part and crown. The president’s frequent bleach treatments have only made the thinning more apparent, with lighter sections highlighting sparse areas while darker portions frame them.

Trump just signed a proclamation for National Purple Heart day and immediately ran to give out Trump edition Sharpies to the heroes in attendance.



They were so excited. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZrXiIiTRW — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 7, 2025

Trump has consistently denied wearing hair pieces or toupees, famously allowing an audience member to touch his hair during a 2015 campaign event, insisting, “It’s my hair, I swear.”

His longtime physician Dr. Harold Bornstein previously revealed that Trump takes finasteride, a medication commonly used to treat male pattern baldness, according to The New York Times.

Over the last few weeks, there has been significant attention on Trump’s hand, where observers noted what appeared to be concealer or bandaging. White House officials have attributed such markings to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood circulation that’s common among adults over 70.

Health speculation has followed Trump throughout his presidency, intensified by his age and occasional public absences. The Labor Day weekend that preceded Tuesday’s announcement saw online rumors about him transitioning, which Trump directly addressed during the press conference.

As Trump continues his second term, every public appearance remains subject to intense scrutiny.. Whether Trump’s hair will continue to generate as much commentary as his governance remains an open question, but based on online reaction, the fascination shows no signs of fading, even if his hairline does.