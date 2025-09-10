‘Yeah, Every Mom Dresses Like That and with Two Kids’: Chrissy Teigen’s Revealing Outfit in Family Video Sparks Backlash After Viewers Zoom In

Chrissy Teigen has turned her side hustle into a family affair.

She, husband John Legend, and their four children have made regular appearances in social media posts, proving that her Cravings food products are palatable for everyone, including the tiniest of taste testers.

But instead of praising her grocery skills, fans were quick to zero in on Teigen’s outfit in her latest family clip.

Chrissy Teigen’s see-through top in family video sparks outrage about what’s appropriate for moms to wear during outings with kids. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Now the Sports Illustrated beauty hopes that added dose of cuteness will entice fans to hit their local Sprouts to pick up her new pasta sauces.

Teigen, 39, had her two youngest kids, Esti and Wren, in tow as she filmed a promotion for the company’s latest offerings.

Teigen and her crew were filmed as she strutted into the grocery store and made a beeline to a shelf endcap where her four sauces, marinara, corn and truffle, tomato, and miso alfredo, were on display.

The entrepreneur enlisted the little tykes’ help to fill a handbasket with the glass jars. By the time they were done, Esti, Wren, and their mom were seated on the floor with a basket overflowing with sauce and grated parmesan cheese.

Multiple fans shared their excitement to purchase the products in the comments. Many were happily distracted by the littlest stars of the video. “Great commercial, Chrissy. Cute involving your kids,” said one person, though most were fixated on Teigen’s outfit.

The cookbook author’s sheer, cropped top—where you could see her bra—paired with denim cut-offs and thigh-high boots sparked debate, with many moms calling it completely unrealistic for everyday life.

A naysayer critically wrote, “What a ridiculous outfit. Who dressed you before you left the house ?” A second snide reaction to the wardrobe selection read, “Like yeah, every mom dresses like that and with 2 kids.”

Two other critics said, “CHRISSY the boots really?” and “I always wear boots like that to the store and sit on the floor of the grocery store.”

For others, Teigen’s style was an inspiration, as several noted that they owned similar boots but never considered pairing them quite like the model did. “I want to look like her when I go to the market,” said one supporter.

Legend’s wife has experienced her fair share of internet ridicule over her risqué clothes, or lack thereof, but none of it ever seems to influence her choices.