‘Where Do You Draw Your Lines?’: Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Humiliates John Legend In Viral Clip That Has Critics Wondering If She Went Too Far

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are closing in on 13 years of marriage, a milestone that, in celebrity terms, feels almost rare in today’s climate. Away from stages and spotlight moments, their world revolves around a lively household with four young children and the nonstop rhythm that comes with it.

Rather than keeping that life tightly guarded, Teigen uses social media to open a window into their everyday routine — the teasing exchanges, the candid clips, the moments that feel more off-the-cuff than orchestrated. Legend usually plays the calm counterbalance, letting reactions speak louder than words while Teigen steers the narrative with humor.

But a new video on her page has some wondering if she went too far this time.

Chrissy Teigen shared a family video that has fans giving her the side eye for calling on John Legend like a dog. (Photo: Chrissyteigen/Instagram).

‘I’m in Trouble Now’: Chrissy Teigen Left John Legend Speechless After Wild Confession About Hooking Up at an Obama Event In Resurfaced Clip Amid Diddy’s Allegations

The “All of You” singer and Teigen share two daughters, Luna Stephens, 9, Esti Maxine Stephens, 3, and two sons, Miles Stephens, 7, and a 2-year-old, Wren Stephens.

In fact, the mother of four recently poked fun at her husband in a March 7 post dedicated to their four dogs, Pearl, Petey, Pebbles, and Dudley.

The six-slide carousel featured an image of her smiling with two dogs and playing outside. In two other slides, their daughter Esti Maxine was spending some time with their hound dog Pearl. Plus, Teigen captured another sweet video of her son, Miles, running with Petey, but it was one particular video of Legend that rubbed some folks online the wrong way.

The clip shows the couple in an open field at a local park, but the camera captures only Legend bending over to pick up dog droppings.

Teigen, whose shadow could be seen as she was recording Legend, was behind the camera saying, “Good job, good owner,” repeatedly.

But for some, the tone sounded less like genuine praise and more like mockery, with her speaking to Legend the way one would speak to a dog, saying, “Good boy.” Was it intentional or an accident? Fans don’t know for sure.

One person responded, “She is horrible.” Another person who wasn’t a fan of the video said, “Something about John Legend having to pick up dog poo in this world – unsettles me.”

Others were seemingly shocked that the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer would be the person who voluntarily picks up their dog droppings.

“Oh my goodness! John Legend picking up dog poop?! You celebs really are ‘just like us.’ Dogs are the best!” Someone else joked that John looked like the “sexist … picker upper.”

Pointing to their whole house, one person said, “Dogs. Kids. Where do you draw your lines?”

It’s not clear how Legend reacted to his wife speaking to him that way, but after nearly 20 years together, he is probably used to it. In fact, Legend has said that he enjoys Teigen’s sense of humor during an interview with “Call Her Daddy.”

“It just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,” he said in the 2023 sit-down. “It makes every experience — even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better.”

Now, this doesn’t mean that every once in a while, Teigen doesn’t take her jokes too far.

Based on his facial features, he’s often been compared to the children’s cartoon character “Arthur.” Teigen is aware of this and has used this to tease Legend in their marriage.

She posted a photo of their daughter Luna in 2018 holding an Arthur doll and wrote the caption, “Luna and daddy.”

Four days later, Teigen made another Arthur reference by posting the cover shot from the TV show, but instead of the character, she showed a cartoon version of Legend wearing the character’s clothes. She also changed the “Arthur” show title to “Legend.”

The “Stay With You” singer commented, “Enough is enough.” And while may have felt that way at the time, Legend still seemingly hasn’t had enough of Teigen. The two will reach their 13th anniversary in September, which is also the same month marking 20 years since they met.