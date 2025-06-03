‘Made Them Kids a Pot of Foolishness’: Outrage Erupts After Chrissy Teigen’s Kids Refuse to Eat Her Disastrous Cooking and Grossed-Out Fans Zoom In on Unexpected Ingredients

Chrissy Teigen is back in the kitchen, much to her critics’ and children’s dismay. The “Cravings” cookbook author tried her hand at whipping up a quick and easy meal for her toddlers, Esti, 2, and Wren, 1, that turned out to be a total disaster.

In June 2 Instagram Story posts, the model recorded herself making a pot of macaroni and cheese, but with a few extra ingredients: broccoli and a meat that resembled cubed hot dogs or ham.

Two of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s kids have a tantrum and refuse to eat her cooking. (Photos: Chrissyteigen/Instagram.)

She captioned the completed dish: “Broccoli should go over well.” Teigen’s remark foreshadowed the disappointment and meltdown that ensued after plating the food.

The first reaction came from Wren. His attempt to stomach the meal included placing the broccoli on the table. He also seemed to struggle with the macaroni shells that he pulled from his mouth and flung on the floor.

Big sister Esti was especially distraught over the feast. “I don’t like it, I don’t like it, I don’t like it!” she repeatedly exclaimed. Teigen remained off camera, but her groans of defeat spoke volumes.

Chrissy Teigen leaves her kids in distress after attempting to feed toddlers pasta with ingredients they hate. (Photos: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

Social media users hardly had Teigen’s back as several agreed that the dish was a “struggle meal.”

“Smh made them kids a pot of foolishness,” read one reaction. A second user commented, “She forgot her kids were black , we eat with our eyes first.” Two others quipped that she “had those babies in distress!!!!” and “They were pissed tf off.”

Countless people called her out for failing to shred the vegetable so that it would go undetected. Meanwhile, others expressed sympathy for her husband, writing, “Poor John legend.”

The “Chrissy’s Court” star has a track record of hits and misses in the kitchen. She often includes her and John Legend’s eldest children, Luna, 9, and Miles, 7, in the mix. The “All of Me” crooner is currently on tour and missed out on the latest dinnertime blunder.

However, the family moments have been scrutinized. In one instance, the mother of four was blasted for poor hygiene practices when fans noticed Luna sitting on the counter with her “dirty feet” near food that was being prepared.

Teigen also came under fire around Christmas 2024. She was accused of willingly feeding her kids “poison” by those who were upset she provided candy, such as Fruit Roll-Ups and Kit-Kats, as a snack. The criticism, however, has not deterred Teigen from continuing to share her life on social media.