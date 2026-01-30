‘No F—king Way’: Chrissy Teigen Thought She Had Drinking Under Control — Until Her Second Relapse and a Wake-Up Call Forced a Hard Reset

Chrissy Teigen knows how to turn a confession into a conversation, but this time the punchline hit differently.

The 40-year-old tried to bring alcohol back “mindfully,” after celebrating four years sober last summer before her relapse. The former fashion model told her 40.7 million followers it had been 52 days since her last drink.

Chrissy Teigen candidly retraced her return to sobriety across her podcast and Instagram, explaining how she quietly slipped back into drinking before choosing clarity over control. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

‘I’m in Trouble Now’: Chrissy Teigen Left John Legend Speechless After Wild Confession About Hooking Up at an Obama Event In Resurfaced Clip Amid Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ Allegations

On a recent episode of her “Self-Conscious” podcast, Teigen sat down with ‘Summer House’ reality star Carl Radke to talk about sobriety without pretending it’s tidy.

“Nothing makes me more proud than somebody sharing their story of sobriety and truly seeing the different look in their eyes,” she told him. “It’s beautiful. It’s contagious.”

Teigen didn’t present her journey as a straight line. She talked about returning to drinking after being sober for a little over a year, and the quiet moment she realized she had drifted back into familiar territory.

Her wake-up call wasn’t about avoiding a headline. It was about protecting a real opportunity.

The mother of four explained she decided to stop again when she learned she could be a judge for the revival of “Star Search.” The gig came with a boundary she refused to bend.

“If I were given the incredible chance to be on the show,” she said, “there was absolutely no f—king way I’d do it with alcohol in my dressing room.”

She also admitted that this return to sobriety doesn’t have the same spark as the first.

“I think the biggest difference between now and the first time is that there’s no pomp around it,” she said. “The first time I put my foot down, it was EXCITING. The momentum was fun and kept me going on the right track. The second time… I dunno.”

Teigen later compared alcohol to “an old boyfriend you talked so much s—t about to your friends, then you get back together with them.”

One of her concerns about getting clean is that she might lose that spark that has traditionally made her the life of the party. But that was not the case.

“Turns out, without it, I can still be funny,” Teigen said. “Still be stupid. Still be wildly nervous. Anxious as a mother f—ker. And I can get through it all without it.”

After the podcast, Teigen made her timeline explicit in a long post on her Instagram profile, explaining how she slipped back into drinking.

The social media chef said she thought herself drinking would return in a “mindful” way, tied to rewards like date nights, toasts, and birthdays.

“Soon it became the kind of drinking I’m all too familiar with. Quiet moments at home were for wine. The time went from 6pm, to 5, to 4, to aw hell, it’s lunch, why not. When it got to 11am, I was like, oh f–k, here we go again.””

Teigen stressed it wasn’t slurred words or missed steps; it was “quiet and consistent.” She said that within the same week she spoke to Radke, she stopped drinking again, and repeated her “Star Search” boundary, but this time in writing.

In a follow-up message, she summed up where she is now: “Anyhow, this is long! But I’m 52 days sober again with no desire to turn back.”

The comment section turned into a support circle.

“Not many people do this. Come back and try again. It takes guts. No one ever shows up in the sober spaces by accident. Keep going,” one person wrote.

Another added, “In a dark world, this just brought me some light! Love you both.”

A third said, “Thanks for sharing Chrissy. I think apart of the reason people love you so much is your honesty with us. Congrats,” another said.

“Turns out, you’re even funnier, hotter, healthier, and soon less angsty without it! Yay, yay, yay, for you! Thanks for sharing your journey, it helps all of us and @carlradke what a smoke show huh?! @softbarcafe,” one wrote.

John Legend kept his response simple: he posted four red heart emojis.

Teigen’s latest reset also echoes her May 15, 2025, Instagram admission that alcohol is a “f—king beast” she can’t seem to overcome.

In that post, she wrote, “The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing. I one hundred percent know I like me better sober.”

The honesty is personal, but it’s also part of how she earns: podcasts, cookbooks, television work, and partnerships that support a multimillion-dollar brand and net worth. This time, she isn’t selling perfection. She’s documenting the choice to try again.