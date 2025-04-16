‘What the Heck Is She Trying to Do?’: Chrissy Teigen’s Courtside Antics Spark Backlash as Fans Accuse Her of Making a Fool Out of Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen is not winning over critics after taking a playful moment at a Los Angeles Lakers game too far. The model and her husband John Legend and their eldest kids Luna, 9, and Miles, 6, were seated courtside at Crypto.Com Arena for the game against the Houston Rockets on April 11.

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl, 39, wore an all-black ensemble of itty-bitty shorts, a V-cut blouse, a long coat, a leather ball cap, and strappy heels.

Legend, 46, matched her style with his black jeans, black T-shirt, and a black jacket with gold embroidery.

Chrissy Teigen flashes her legs at cameras during a recent family outing at a Lakers game with her family. (Photo: Chrissyteigen/Instagram.)

Photographers plastered A-listers on the Jumbotron for the star-studded outing that saw Jessica Alba, record executive Jimmy Iovine, and Bruce Springsteen all seated to witness LeBron James and his crew dominate their opponents 140-109.

The “Honey” actress had her son Hayes, 7, in tow and did not indulge the cameras, neither did Iovine and his rockstar buddy, who seemed focused on the game.

Teigen, however, made the most of her four seconds on the big screen. She sat with her legs crossed over the other but swiftly propped one on her husband’s lap and proceeded to caress it from the ankle to her upper thigh.

While the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host relished in the spotlight, Legend sat smiling directly into the camera as Luna handed him a bag, seemingly missing the extent of her mother’s moment antics.

But social media users, however, caught all of it and had plenty to say.

Bruce Springsteen, Jessica Alba & John Legend at the Lakers game 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0jJ8qBOUPC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2025

One particularly harsh critic tweeted, “Chrissy Teigen is a vile individual to do this in front of her child on national television at the Lakers game. Also John Legend is a c—.” The mother of four often faces similar backlash for her wild commentary and nudist-like tendencies displayed on Instagram.

A second X user typed, “What the hell is Johnny Legend’s wife doing? Play your role, the camera isn’t there for you sweetheart.”

Someone else referred to Teigen as the “Ordinary People” singer saying, “John Legend’s wife always gotta be weird. What the heck is she trying to do?”

A fourth individual quipped, “John Legend on that Will Smith trajectory,” possibly alluding to the criticism Jada Pinkett Smith has received for allegedly embarrassing Will Smith with her entanglement, their separation, and other talked-about instances.

The Grammy Award winner and Teigen will celebrate 12 years of marriage in September. They are also parents to daughters Esti, 2, and son Max, 1.