‘John Legend You’re In Trouble’: Chrissy Teigen’s 1AM Confession About John Legend Sparks Backlash, and Fans Can’t Believe His Response

For Chrissy Teigen food is not just a life source, it’s her passion. She, her husband John Legend, and their four children often make cooking in the kitchen their bonding time. Teigen has started a food blog called So Delishious in 2011 and she currently has a recipe and cookware website, Cravings.

But recently Teigen made a foodie confession that left some concerned for her well-being — and her husband. On Wednesday, Sept. 3, she was a guest star in the third season of Netflix’s “Dinner Time Live with David Chang,” where she came clean to restaurateur David Chang and producer Diplo about her late-night food cravings.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed her late-night eating habits that sometimes require John Legend to wake up. (Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

In the midst of whipping up some roux for his macaroni and cheese dish, Chang started the conversation by asking Teigen about one of her beloved foods. He looked at her and said, “I know you really like having a sandwich late at night.”

“Absolutely,” she said leaning over the kitchen counter. “I take my nighttime medications at 10 p.m., and then I wake up again at 1. I place my order, it gets to me by 2, I eat it by 2:15 and then I go back to bed every night without fail. I’m not kidding.”

Diplo asked whether her night meals are sandwiches or if it’s also spaghetti, another dish she loves.

Going through a mental list of the different foods, Teigen responded, “It’s a sandwich, it’s hard-boiled eggs, if I’m good. But usually it’s Del Taco.”

Del Taco is a California-based fast food chain that sells tacos, burritos, burgers, and more.

Chang cut in and said, “Wait. With you for a while, you were just eating a ham and cheese sandwich. John would make you a ham and cheese sandwich, put it by your bedside.”

Confirming Chang’s statement about her husband, Teigen said, “Oh, he’ll fully go downstairs at the time, yeah. He doesn’t care.”

Chang responded, When I first heard that I thought that was maybe not the truth, and John was like, ‘No, no, no, 100 percent.’”

“I can nudge him and I’ll be like, ‘Babe I want a sandwich,’” she said. Springing her head up and opening her eyes wide to mimic her husband’s response, she said, “He’ll be like, ‘OK.’”

After describing him as “robotic” she proceeded to do robot hand movements. “He’s like ‘All right, sandwich time.’”

After making her sandwich, she said he’ll return to bed and go back to sleep.

Fans cautioned Teigen about her late-night eating habits on The Jasmine Brand’s post.

One person said, “She’s not giving herself time to digest, that’s not good.”

A second typed, “I understand, because lately I have been getting hungry at night. But that can make you gain weight quickly.”

Someone else even warned Legend, “John Legend you’re in trouble bro ….….”

Other people took issue with what Teigen said about her 13 time Grammy award-winning husband.

“Sounds like he is her b!tvh, go make your own sandwich at that ungodly hour,” said one.

Another typed, “I don’t like how she talks about her husband.”

Teigen and Legend have been married since 2013 and together they’ve welcomed their four children, Luna Simone Stephens, 9, Miles Theodore Stephens, 7, Esti Maxine Stephens, 2, and 1-year-old Wren Alexander Stephens.

The couple are about to hit 20 years since their first encounter with each other. They met in 2006 on the set of Legend’s music video “Stereo,” where Teigen played his leading lady.

And the rest is history.