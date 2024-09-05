‘I’m Leaving. U Can Have Custody’: John Legend Leaves Wifes Chrissy Teigen Floored After He Shares New Video with Their Daughter

Chrissy Teigen is sick of her husband John Legend and his social media shenanigans.

The “Ordinary People” singer participated in a new social media trend with one of their four kids, where users act out a particular moment — which is also written out in a description on the video — before turning to look straight at the camera.

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s relationship is under scrutiny because of a shared screenshot of their text messages. (Photo: @chrissyteigen/Instagram)

The trend uses a song called “Toxic” by Canadian artist Realest K, and allows for people to usually wait for the beat to drop before breaking character to turn their head and look at the camera with a straight face.

Legend recruited his daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens, to be featured in the Sept. 4 clip. He can be seen picking his daughter up and kissing her on the cheek in the video as the lyrics “Baby, I don’t know why they silent” play. The beat then drops right as Realest K sings, “Your love is toxic,” as Legend proceeds to look over into the camera with a slight jeering facial expression.

Similar to other videos for this trend, there was a short description to explain the scenario that Legend was acting out. It reads, “Recorded an entire album for my baby girl so she won’t be impressed by your son playing a G chord on guitar.”

The “All of Me” vocalist then went on to write, “Dad mode activated” in the caption.

“HAAA! This made me chuckle out loud! Yes! Let ‘em know!” wrote one fan in his comment section.

While the video collected over 1.6 million likes, Legend’s wife of 10 years, Chrissy Teigen, wasn’t so easily impressed.

The model replied in his comment section, “u really did this trend oh my god. I’m leaving. u can have custody.”

One person who caught her sarcasm wrote, “Hahahaha you’re freakin awesome!! Such a fun wife and mama.”

Teigen is well known for her quick, witty and sometimes sassy jokes and it seems that it’s somewhat of a love language for the couple, seeing as this isn’t the first time she’s playfully threatened to leave her husband.

Just two weeks ago, the 12-time Grammy award-winning artist was invited to perform at the Democratic National Convention to support Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. Legend was accompanied by renowned drummer and percussionist Sheila E. as they performed “Let’s Go Crazy” from the 1984 Prince album “Purple Rain.”

Before gracing the stage, Teigen texted Legend that she only had one thing that she wanted the father of her children to do. She told her Instagram story, “I told John, if he really loves his family, he has to tug his ear while he performs at the DNC. And so if he doesn’t, then I’m out.”

Teigen apparently watched the performance to see if her husband remembered to make the gesture and evidently he did not. So Teigen followed up with more posts in her IG story with a screenshot of a text to Legend saying, “Not a single ear was tugged,” to which he responded, “Oh my god. I completely lost it.”

She texted back, “U did!! But you did a good job. Too bad it won’t matter to our children.”

Legend and Teigen will celebrate their 11th anniversary on Sept. 14. The two share two daughters and two sons], one which was born from surrogacy. In 2020 they unfortunately lost a child during the halfway mark of their pregnancy due to complications.