‘John Wants to Run’: Chrissy Teigen’s See-Through Looks Turns Heads, But Her Husband’s Face Tells Another Story

The season finale of “Star Search” had viewers at the edge of their seats as they waited to see which of the competitors would be crowned the winner and take home the $500,000 grand prize. The show was revived after it originally aired in 1983 and went off in 1995.

Netflix picked up on the show this year and tapped model Chrissy Teigen, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, and singer Jelly Roll to be the judges, with Anthony Anderson as the host.

On the night of the Feb. 18 season finale, the judges and host were dressed to the nines ahead of learning who would be the chosen winner, which eventually was revealed to be TJ Salta. But the look of one judge in particular stirred a lot of chatter.

Chrissy Teigen receives eye rolls after fans notice her wearing a dress that is too revealing. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)



Teigen turned heads and cameras clicked as she approached the red carpet, wearing a sheer diamonte gown with just a black bodysuit underneath. The look mostly exposed her legs as she dazzled and smiled. Even Teigen’s hair fell in line with the glamorous aesthetic. It was styled in voluminous wavy curls that fell on each shoulder. Her husband, Grammy-winning singer John Legend, joined her on the red carpet, but his outfit was much more casual.

He wore a tan cardigan sweater with a white shirt underneath, paired with jeans.

As the flashes went off, the couple held each other, turning so that all of the cameras could get a good view.

At one point, Teigen said, “Thanks for coming, John,” as if he hadn’t originally planned to be there.

He responded, “Just being dad.”

While Teigen smiled brightly, some fans thought Legend’s smile appeared to be more forced and uncomfortable.

One person who thought he looked off said, “John wants to run.”

Someone else who isn’t a fan of them at all wrote, “Looks like we’re all on the same page. They are disturbing and should not be tolerated!”

A third slammed her revealing outfit. They said, “Dress appropriately, you have children. And btw, how are you even still on tv? Bye bye,”

Someone else who didn’t like her outfit said, “We need to dress better for the public, as you said, and show respect for ourselves and others, let’s strive to make a good impression and be role models for the younger generation.”

Another person said, “She’s disgusting and he’s dumb for being with her.”

Much of the dislike for Teigen started back in 2021 when she was revealed to be an online bully.

Around 2011, she told a then-teenage Courtney Stodden to take her own life for marrying actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time. Stodden was 16. Stodden unearthed those messages in 2021, which Teigen later apologized for. Unfortunately for her, the internet never forgets, which meant many people were unmoved by the apology despite Stodden accepting it.

As for Teigen and Legend, they seemed to be locked in for life. The two met in 2006 when she was the leading lady in his music video “Stereo.” They got engaged in 2011 and were married in 2013. Now they share four children: Luna Stephens, 9, Miles Stephens, 7, Esti Maxine, 3, and Wren Stephens, 2.