‘Let Them Eat Cake’: Ivanka Trump Dons Bathing Suit, Fans Zoom In On Her Curves

Ivanka Trump caught waves — and turned heads — during a family getaway to Costa Rica this week, where the first daughter’s surfing skills and rear end became the center of attention.

TMZ obtained exclusive footage of the former White House adviser’s beach day, capturing Ivanka’s impressively toned posterior view as she maneuvered her surfboard through the gentle surf.

Ivanka Trump is making headlines after photos of her cheeks hit the internet. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old mother of three was spotted Tuesday at the beaches of Santa Teresa, sporting a form-fitting black and white wetsuit that left little to the imagination from behind as she tackled the Pacific waves.

Peeking out of her suit were her booty cheeks that seemed to get many people excited and got some people talking on X.

One person wrote, “Damn look at them cakes,” as another took it further and added, “Let them eat cake, she smiled to herself.”

“Wow I thought that was the kardashian look at that . Guess when you go from 25 million to 600 million u live a little luxuriously and eat a lot more,” one X user wrote.

One person asked, “Wonder what daddy Trump thinks when he sees these pics of Ivanka??????”

Wonder what daddy tRump thinks when he sees these pics of Ivanka??????



Ivanka Trump Shows Off Surfing Skills and Her Butt on Costa Rica Beach https://t.co/V3xxiNKYvD via @TMZ — Grace Reed. 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱🇨🇦🌊🕯️🐬🐧🦋✝️🔯🎶💙🥼 (@GraceE9491) April 18, 2025

This could be a reference to the many times he talked in an uncomfortable way about his daughter’s body.

During a 2003 interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” according to CNN, Trump praised Ivanka’s appearance, saying, “She’s 6 feet tall, she’s got the best body. She made a lot of money as a model—a tremendous amount.” In another instance, he agreed with Stern referring to Ivanka as “a piece of ass.”

In a 2006 episode of “The View” Trump stated, “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

This comment elicited immediate reactions from the show’s hosts, with one responding, “Stop it. That’s so weird,” and another adding, “You know what, you are sick.”

Flashback



Donald Trump: “If Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her”



TV host: “Stop it. It's so weird.” #TrumpIsWeird #TBT pic.twitter.com/JOXOCp27Cp — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2024

Trump’s spokesperson later clarified that he was joking, referencing his history of dating younger women

Not everyone thought she looked good.

One comment read, “An ironing board has more curves and bumps than that!”

TMZ reported that eyewitnesses stated her husband Jared Kushner was present for the family vacation, though he managed to stay out of the camera’s frame during Tuesday’s beach excursion.

The blonde arrived at the shoreline fully clothed before observers watched her prepare for her surfing session with the help of a local instructor. After some practice on dry land, Ivanka stripped down to her wetsuit, providing onlookers with an unobstructed view of her surprisingly curvaceous figure as she made her way into the water.

While she showed moments of surfing prowess, Ivanka also experienced the inevitable wipeouts that come with mastering the sport. Her instructor remained close by, helping her position for incoming waves and providing guidance throughout the session. Each time she stood up on the board or emerged from the water, the cameras caught flattering angles of her athletic frame.

Her children — Arabella, 13, Joseph, 11, and Theodore, 9 — joined their mom for the tropical getaway, splashing in the waters and enjoying the sand while she showcased her developing surfing abilities and enviable physique. The family appeared relaxed and carefree, a stark contrast to the political intensity of Washington.

While the 45th and now 47th president has returned to the Oval Office following his November 2024 election victory, his older daughter has committed to maintaining her distance from politics.

Since departing Washington, Ivanka has focused on family life, according to OK!

The surfing excursion in Costa Rica exemplifies her new lifestyle priorities — maintaining her impressive physical condition while creating memories with her family far from the political spotlight.