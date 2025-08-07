‘Your Corrupt’: Critics Turn Up the Heat on Donald Trump By Targeting His Daughter Ivanka With Accusations She’s ‘Complicit AF’ in His Alleged Wrongdoings

Ivanka Trump was “looking forward to August” in her latest Instagram post, but followers are more interested in her and Donald Trump’s past. The photo shared with 8.5 million users showed Ivanka in a white dress as she looked out at an open field of rolling hills that seamlessly merged with the ocean in the horizon.

The comment section quickly became a hotbed for blistering remarks about political affairs instead of pleasantries about her style and the picturesque scene captured on camera. “The only thing to look forward to is your father’s impeachment,” wrote one detractor.

Donald Trump critics accuse his daughter Ivanka Trump of being equally “corrupt” as the elected official. Photo: Ivankatrump/Instagram.

Multiple users left gifs of Donald buddied up with felon financier Jeffery Epstein from the 1990s, a trolling ploy amid the public’s demand that federal files about the deceased convict be released.

A comment along that vein read, “You are always so tone deaf. It’s absolutely ridiculous but you’re your corrupt father’s daughter. #epsteindidntkillhimself.” An anti-MAGA commenter declared that Ivanka was “complicit af,” though they did not clarify the wrongdoings.

Others asked questions like, “Do you have a moral compass?” and, “You still stealing from cancer charities?” In 2017 Forbes accused The Eric Trump Foundation of allocating donor funds, intended to help the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, to Donald’s foundation and family businesses.



A few more followers crudely alluded to Ivanka and Donald having a strange father-daughter relationship by sharing a collage of PDA photos. One person boldly typed, “You wear the same clothes that your father thinks are sexy.”

A half-sympathetic follower chimed in to say, “I get you needed to back out of politics… I hope daily talk to your dad and plead with him to stop hurting American people. Your silence speaks volumes.”

DONALD TRUMP: " If Ivanka were not my daughter I would have dated her"



DONALD TRUMP JR: "My daughter is so sexy"



A normal and sane father would NOT call their own daughter "sexy" or say they would "date" them if they were not their daughters!



This is NOT a normal family.



This… pic.twitter.com/IyMslnSjMs — Dark Brandon (The 46) 🇺🇲 (@ajalexander944) July 18, 2024

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as advisers to Donald during his first presidency from 2017 to 2021. The businesswoman stepped away from politics in 2022, just as her father launched his third election campaign.

She said the decision was made to prioritize her and Kushner’s four kids. He also parted ways with politics to head an investment fund. As proved in the comments, though, the trail of allegations surrounding her father and his diplomatic missteps have continued to haunt her in online spaces.