‘Is She Trying to Get Her Black Card Back?’: Stacey Dash’s Seductive Moves in New Video Leave Fans Stunned, Saying She’s Back to Her Roots

Stacey Dash is radiating confidence—and at 58, fans say it’s easy to see why.

The actress, one of the many stunning beauties who rose to fame in the ’90s, appears to be in a free-spirited mood in a new spicy post on her Instagram page.

On Friday, Aug. 29, Dash uploaded a video to show off some of her best seductive moves while dancing outside to the song “Touch On Me,” from Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Records artist, October London. But fans paid more attention to how the former reality star moved her body.

Stacey Dash shakes her groove thing in latest Instagram video. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

In denim jeans and a wine-colored halter top, the “Gang of Roses” star slowly moved her body using her hands to glide through her naturally curly hair. She moved her feet across the patio, rolled her hips and wound her waist swiftly, moving around to the beat of the song.

“What I do…” she wrote in her caption, followed by the ninja emoji.

‘She Was Darker Than That In Clueless’: Stacey Dash Attempts the Viral No Makeup Challenge, But Fans Can’t Get Past Her Lighter Complexion

Fans drooled over the former video vixen’s post and the comments reflected the same, as many praised Dash with references to some of her iconic movie roles.

One person said, “You look better than you did in ‘Clueless’ but not as good as you looked in ‘Mo Money.’”

Another wrote, “Always had a crush on her since wayyy back and she is aging like a fine wine.”

A third wrote, “Still a smoke show.”

A fourth person who made it clear that they didn’t forget about the public scandal that nearly ruined her reputation years ago commented, “What’s going on? Is she trying to get her black card back?”

Dash was scorned by many in the Black community after her random and shocking support for President Donald Trump.

Outside of being the supporting actress in the coming-of-age ’90s film “Clueless,” Dash was also cast in movies like “Mo Money,” alongside Damon and Marlon Wayans, “Paper Soldiers,” with Kevin Hart. She also played the lead actress for the “Living Single” spinoff show “Single Ladies” before leaving the series after one season.

Her popularity often stemmed from her attractive looks and she had several leading lady roles in music videos, such as Kanye West’s “All Falls Down.”

All Falls Down but the beat is Doo Wop (That Thing) https://t.co/zfKFdQcRE3 pic.twitter.com/r7QLJO8fMx — Spectre (@spectre0799) March 1, 2025

But the “Getting Played” star’s support for Trump’s call to end Black History Month caused even more outrage from her longtime fans.

“There shouldn’t be a Black History month. We’re Americans. Period. That’s it,” Dash said in 2016 on Fox News. “We have to make up our minds. Either we want to have segregation or integration, and if we don’t want segregation, then we have to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you’re only awarded if you’re Black.”

The former Fox News contributor also concurred with Trump’s stance that both parties involved in the violence that erupted at the Charlottesville, Virginia, “Unite the Right” rally were wrong. In 2017, white supremacists and neo-Nazis gathered in protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in a city park.

There were counterprotestors present, and things took a turn when a 20-year-old plowed his vehicle into a group of the counterprotestors, killing one woman and injuring several others.

Sharing Trump’s neutral blame opinion, Dash told MSNBC, “I think he was absolutely right… Both sides had a right to assemble, but they were both extremes. Do I know every person of the neo-Nazi party, if they have a good heart or not? No I do not’.”

Juicy Stacey Dash look good af but i know you voted for Trump bby so i can’t fool with you. https://t.co/L8dDHGMelG — Lovê Dovey 💜 (@youloveDovey) June 25, 2025

But the actress’ pro-Trump and conservative beliefs ended up costing her, and during a 2021 Daily Mail interview, Dash revealed that the film industry had given her the cold shoulder while also apologizing for her comments.

“I’ve been basically blacklisted. Being a black conservative is not easy,” she said. “Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

Dash has gone silent on her public support for Trump and his policies during his current campaign, but fans can’t help recalling her past comments amid any hint of odd behavior.

