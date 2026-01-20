‘Ohhhhh Myyyyy’: Stacey Dash Turns Heads in Farm Pics and Fans Can’t Look Away What’s Nearly Hanging Out

Stacey Dash is in her cowgirl era — and fans are very much along for the ride.

Marking her 59th birthday, Dash continued her series of nonstop posts from what appears to be the same rustic barn, cycling through country-inspired outfits while posing with horses and filming around a stable.

Stacey Dash leaves fans drooling after sharing pictures from her western photoshoot.

The aesthetic feels deliberate — soft lighting, calm energy, carefully framed shots. Still, it isn’t the outfits or even the location keeping people hooked.

Dash herself has become the focal point, with followers watching closely and trying to figure out what, exactly, she’s setting up. Her post on Sunday, Jan. 18, was no different.

In seven pictures, she posed in a bohemian western dress, white knee-high socks, and tan frontier boots. Her dress was cut low around her neckline, exposing the top part of her bosom.

“Happy Sunday…” she wrote in the caption.

Dash definitely made her fans happy as her comments were filled with flirty emojis and affectionate messages.

One person swooned, “ohhhhh myyyyy” along with several fire emojis.

A second person who couldn’t get enough of her pictures wrote, “Girl you are steaming ya betta watch out,” while a third said, “Damn still smacking.”

A fourth person used the western aesthetic to create a clever comment for Dash. They wrote, “I’d soooooo roll around in the hay with you.”

Dash’s other western looks during her time at the ranch ranged from casual to dramatic. In one outfit, she paired jeans with a fitted tank top. In another, she leaned fully into glam, wearing a black lace dress with a high slit, topped off with a black cowboy hat. She also switched things up with a fur coat layered over a long-sleeve white shirt, adding to the mix-and-match cowgirl aesthetic she’s been building.

Much of Dash’s content lately has been her posting pics dressed up or simply dancing and acting out audio to a trending sound. It’s what she’s leaned into since her political alignment with conservatives was met with backlash from the Black community.

As a Fox News contributor in 2016, the “Paper Soldiers” star ruffled feathers when she said on air, claiming there shouldn’t be a Black History Month or platforms like the BET network.

“Either we want to have segregation or integration,” she said on “Fox and Friends,” before later adding, “If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It’s a double standard.”

Dash has also publicly shown her support for President Donald Trump during his first term back in 2016. This snowballed into a big problem for her supporters in the Black community, who find Trump to be a divisive leader who spews hateful remarks.

But in 2021, Dash came forward with an apology for saying things she never should have. She told Daily Mail, “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them … the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry.”

She emphasized that she is no longer that same woman and is instead someone who has “compassion” and “empathy.”

However, she did reveal in the same interview that she was being blacklisted from Hollywood because of her right-wing views.

But now, Dash has found a way to monetize her photos through a paid subscription site for adutls that seems to keep followers coming back for more.