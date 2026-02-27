‘Good Laawwdddd’: Stacey Dash Flaunts Her ‘Banging Body’ In Sultry Dance Video That Critics Are Calling a Direct Message to Trump

Stacey Dash is slowly getting back in fans’ good graces, nearly a decade after publicly endorsing Donald J. Trump during his first presidential campaign.

The “Clueless” star supported his conservative views and even went on to become a commentator for the right-leaning network, Fox News, following years of starring as the lead beauty in a bevy of black television films and music videos.

Stacey Dash dances to Bad Bunny further distancing herself from Donald Trump. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fast-forward to 2021, the former 90’s it girl renounced her allegiance to Trump and even apologized for some of her past statements, claiming she was “angry” during that time in her life, but not anymore.

Rather than politics, Dash is more focused on experiences and connecting with her audience and fans through social media by posting fun videos of herself doing skits, challenges, and dancing freely.

Her latest video could be taken generously as further proof her detachment from Trump and his MAGA mob.

The 59-year-old shared a short clip of herself wearing a beige ruffle dress with a high slit and one cutout on the left side of her abdomen. Dash pushed her hair up using her fingers, posed, and even twisted her knee in a dancing motion.

But what was more interesting than her awkward posing was the fact that she chose Bad Bunny’s “NUEVAYol” as the song attached to the video.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer had Republicans, including Trump, fuming over his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, and he’s also one of many opponents of Trump’s policies.

At the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Bad Bunny shared a “lyrical statement” to TIME magazine criticizing Trump for fueling racist rhetoric and behavior.

In the June 2020 statement he said, “LIVING IN A WORLD LIKE THIS, NONE OF US CAN BREATHE! F–K DONALD TRUMP! PRESIDENT OF RACISM! YOUR HATE AND TYRANNY, THAT’S TERRORISM.”

Over the years, he’s also spoken out about Trump’s aggressive immigration campaign and during his second run for president he endorsed Trump’s opponent Kamala Harris.

Not to mention that in the music video of “NUEVAYol,” Bad Bunny has the Puerto Rican flag plastered on the crown of the Statue of Liberty and has a scene where a voice that sounds like Trump’s is broadcasting from a radio saying, “I made a mistake. I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. I’m in the United States. I know America is the whole continent. I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

That may never happen in real life.

As for his Super Bowl performance, which Bad Bunny performed mostly in Spanish, Trump called it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!” in one of his many rants on Truth Social. He later added, “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

A genuine Trump supporter would typically avoid expressing support for his opponents. Dash’s recent comments suggest she’s made a significant pivot about where she stands.

Another commenter appeared to still be upset with Dash for her apparent betrayal of the Black community, said, “Still fine, and still stupid! You still can’t come home, Stacey!”

But other people were too taken aback by her beauty.

One person who was hooked wrote, “Baddest woman on the planet. Good laawwdddd.”

Another said, “My Lord Look at your Creation. Thank you Dios Mio.” Someone else, “Still got a banging body! You acting in any flims lately?”

One person who noticed her nod to this confirmed Trump opponent seemingly had an idea to report her wrote, “NOPE!!!! Send to truth social.”

It’s not clear what her political views are at the moment, but it seems Dash has decided it’s best to keep that to herself and instead share videos that everyone can enjoy. And, for the most part, it seems her methods are working to regain some of her fan base.