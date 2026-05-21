‘Wow … My Favorite’: Stacey Dash Gives Fans Whiplash After Bringing Back the Signature Look That Made Her Famous Before ‘Clueless’

Stacey Dash is going back to her natural roots.

The 59-year-old “Clueless” star was once an it girl in the ’90s, playing the leading lady in movies and music videos.

Her smile, bronzed skin, and greenish-blue eyes often left admirers in awe of her beauty. And now her dance videos on Instagram have the same effect.

Stacey Dash goes back to her roots by rocking her curly hair. (Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ)

Before gaining notoriety in the film industry, Dash often wore her hair in its naturally curly state, before eventually transitioning to the silk press hairstyle.

She gave fans a flashback of what she looked like during the early years of her career in her latest dance video on May 20.

Wearing a bright orange tank top and some jeans, the actress rocked her body and did a few toe taps along to the 1972 O’Jays song “Backstabbers.”

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Dash danced and sang as she gave flirty looks at the camera while flipping her hands through her hair. Fans flirted back with her in the comments.

One person declared, “And still fine!!! Been that girl STILL that girl.”

“Ain’t too much change since ‘Clueless,'” a second person agreed, before adding a joke about her past. “Sill my favorite mocha white girl JK queen.”

Another said, “Orange you Gorgeous.”

Those references may have meant nothing at all, or they could have been subtle nods to Dash’s past support of President Donald Trump. Still, not everyone focused on the speculation, as others praised her dark curly hair and overall look.

“Wow, you’re looking gorgeous with the curly hair. And great song,” said one person.

Another supporter wrote, “You are just Beautiful & your hair .. my favorite look.”

Dash first entered the entertainment industry through commercials for hair care brands and others. One role many viewers still remember is her 1983 Burger King commercial, filmed when she was just 16 years old, where she can briefly be seen taking a bite of a burger.

According to her IMDB page, her first on-screen TV role was as Denise Gray in a TV movie called “Farrell for the People” in 1982. She went on to be in movies like “Enemy Territory” and was in three episodes of “St. Elsewhere.”

In her early 20s, Dash gave birth to her first child, son Austin, with R&B singer Christopher Williams in 1990. She went on to star in movies like 1988’s “Moving” with Richard Pryor and 1992’s “Mo Money with Damon Wayans.

Monday Throwback… she was just getting started. 🥷 pic.twitter.com/yYmx4Gd1xy — Stacey DASH (@staceydash) May 19, 2026

Back then, she wore her hair in a more natural brown shade compared to the darker color she has now.

But her big break came when she played the infamous Dionne Davenport, best friend of Alicia Silverstone’s character, Cher Horowitz, in the 1995 cult classic “Clueless.”

Into the early 2000s, she began experimenting with blond highlights as soon as scene during one of her notable appearances in a music video. She played the love interest in Kanye West’s 2004 hit “All Falls Down.”

Dash gave birth to her second child, a daughter, named Lola, with her ex-husband, James Maby, whom she married from 2007 until 2008.

She began gradually returning to darker tones around 2015 before things took a turn following her endorsement of Trump for president.

Her 2016 backing of the controversial politician and advocating for Black History Month and Black Entertainment Television network to be eradicated left her Black supporters feeling betrayed.

In 2021, Dash walked back her support and claimed that her alliance with him caused her to be blacklisted.

“The Game” actress fully embraced jet-black hair with bangs in late March 2025, after her daughter suggested the new look. She shared the new style on her social media, which she called “the hill I die on.”

Now Dash is winning fans back over with her youthful appearance, confident energy, and playful dance moves.

Recent videos and photos of the actress have been flooded with compliments from viewers praising how good she looks and how much happier she seems these days. Judging by the reactions online, her latest glow-up is clearly striking a chord with fans online.