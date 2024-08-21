‘How Did You Turn White?’: Stacey Dash’s Shocking Response After Internet Troll Asked About Her Lighter Complexion Sparks Controversy

Actress Stacey Dash recently found herself addressing her complexion after sharing a video on social media where she highlighted her skin care routine.

While the majority of comments praised her glowing skin and ageless beauty, one viewer inquired about an apparent shift in her skin tone, contributing to longstanding rumors that she has lightened her skin.

In the 15-second video, the “Clueless” star was all smiles as she demonstrated the use of a flat silver Gua Sha stone, gently rubbing it across her face to showcase the benefits of the cooling tool.

Stacey Dash is accused of bleaching her skin in new video. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images)

Fans flocked to her comment section, showering the 57-year-old with compliments on her youthful appearance. “That’s why you look so good,” one admirer commented, while others chimed in with praises like, “Your face is flawless,” “So beautiful,” and calling her complexion “perfection.”

Another fan remarked, “You seriously don’t age!! Beautiful.”

One comment took a playful turn when a fan joked, “She 60 and I’d still get er pregnant,” to which Dash corrected her age. The fan, excited by the interaction, responded by saying he had just “rizzed” the star, using a term that means “charmed” or “flirted.”

However, things shifted when a TikToker broached the topic of her complexion, implying she engaged in some sort of cosmetic procedure to make her skin fairer than it naturally is.

“How did you turn white?” the person asked. “I thought you wer[e] darkskin.. No Shade!”

Dash, with grace and poise, responded, “No I was never dark skinned. I’m Mexican and Black. I just used to live in the sun when I was younger.” She added, “Thank you for being kind.”

Stacey Dash does skin care routine on TikTok and tells fan she has always been light-skinned. (Photo: Screenshot from TikTok)

This isn’t the first time Dash has faced such accusations. Back in October 2023, after participating in the “No Makeup Challenge,” a follower remarked that they remembered her being “darker” in the past.

“She looks great. I cannot tell a lie even though she’s a whole different color now,” one person commented, while another quipped, “How bout the No bleaching challenge.”

Again, in Spring 2024, when Dash shared workout videos, fans nostalgically referred to the “old Stacey,” accusing her of attempting to “bleach [her] melanin” and dubbing her the “Ambi cream ambassador,” a nod to a well-known skin bleaching product from the 70s.

Despite her polite denials and consistent affirmations that she has not altered her skin tone, the rumors persist.

These rumors about her bleaching her skin were further fueled by her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Prophet, who in 2016 claimed that she had bleached her skin.

Yet, Stacey Dash has never directly addressed the skin bleaching allegations. Instead, she stands firm in her pride for her Black and Mexican heritage, reminding critics that Blackness is not monolithic.

This alleged Dash whiteness goes past her skin color.

Some even point to her past relationships and political affiliations as evidence, accusing the cousin of Damon Dash, who once aligned herself with the GOP and was married to four white men — Jeffrey Marty, Brian Lovell, James Maby, and Emmanuel Xuereb — of trying to assimilate into white culture.

Many said she came back to the Black community, starring in shows like BET’s “College Hill: The Celebrity Edition,” only after being dumped as a MAGA media darling on platforms like FOX News.

She apologized for her actions as a conservative pundit.

“There are things that I am sorry for,” she told DailyMailTV. “Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now.”

Now, she asserts on social media her biracial identity as a mixed-race woman of African ancestry.

This newfound claiming of her Blackness on “College Hill: The Celebrity Edition” was evident during her appearance on the hit show streamed on BET+, where Dash reaffirmed her connection to her racial identity despite her conservative views.

Many were shocked that she would have been considered for the show set on the Texas Southern University campus.

Showrunner Tracey Edmonds broke down the producers’ logic in casting her, believing her unique beliefs and background made her perfect for the show.

“Stacey was obviously coming from a conservative background,” Edmonds said during an interview with Money Making Conversations. “You know, she had an experience as a host for Fox News. She’s been very vocal about some of her thoughts about, you know, Black culture, and so we thought it would be very interesting to have someone who’s coming from a conservative perspective attend an HBCU.”

According to Edmonds, “An HBCU can really open your eyes and open your perspective on the Black experience.”

Edmond said they had hoped that Dash would “grow her perspective in a positive direction” about Black culture and the African-American experience by attending the school and going through the process.

Dash would not, leaving the show after only appearing on three episodes.

The experience, which included taking African-American studies classes and hanging out with her classmates, which included Big Freedia, an openly gay Black man who wears women’s clothing, may have been too much for her.

Still, the exact reason was never shared.