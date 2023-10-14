‘She Was Darker Than That In Clueless’: Stacey Dash Attempts the Viral No Makeup Challenge, But Fans Can’t Get Past Her Lighter Complexion

Stacey Dash wants fans to know that her face card never declines, whether she’s rocking a full face of makeup or letting her natural beauty shine through.

The actress showed off her bare face as part of the No Makeup Challenge, which has been ongoing across social media platforms since 2017. In a TikTok video, she said, “I commend all you actresses who are doing this. More power to us. Peace.”

In the video’s comments, she received compliments from over 288 individuals who described her as a “baddie.”

Fans react to Stacey Dash taking on the No Makeup Challenge. (Photo: @Official.staceydash/TikTok.)

The seconds’-long clip also was reposted on various Instagram blogs, where even more remarks about Dash and her flawless skin could be found. However, among the comments, a conversation about the polarizing entertainer emerged as some claimed she was a ghost of her younger and more melanated self.

“I thought she was a lil darker than that in clueless,” wrote one person, referencing Dash’s seemingly darker complexion while starring in the 1995 comedy flick “Clueless.” A second person said, “She looks great. I cannot tell a lie even though she’s a whole different color now.”

And a third joined in the banter, alleging that Dash has been altering her melanated appearance. “How bout the No bleaching challenge,” read the comment. For years, Dash has faced rumors claiming that she lacks pride in being a Black woman.

LMAOO. Man, Stacey Dash was so elite. Anti-blackness really is a disease. https://t.co/6S89HQPXdl — He/is/I & I/am/Him (@damnjwhatyousay) October 10, 2023

In 2016 — two years after she joined Fox Network0 as a pundit and four years after her support of Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney — she told The Hollywood Reporter, “Everybody tells me I’m racist. I’m a black Mexican. It’s absurd. White casting people have actually said to me, ‘You’re not black enough’… Black people have to think, act, speak and look a certain way in order be Black enough.”

She also hit back at those narratives in a 2022 TikTok. The video’s caption read, “She hates Black people. She hates being Black.” Dash stands wearing a stern facial expression as she motions the act of grabbing a gun, cocking it back, and shooting. Just as she fires the nonexistent weapon, the text overlay states, “I love being a Black Mexican Christian.”

Debates about her affiliation with Black culture and her appearance aside, someone else wrote, “I don’t even know how to feel about this. She looks scary and beautiful at the same time….” Another drew comparisons between the “Single Ladies” actress and Steve Harvey’s wife. “Looks like Marjorie,” read the comment.

Dash made headlines last year when she shed tears in an emotional video after finding out that DMX passed away. At that point, the late rapper had been dead for a year-and-a-half.

