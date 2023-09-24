‘I Took the Picture’: Ice-T Hits Back at Critics for Calling Out Wife Coco’s Streams of Sexy Photos

Ice-T has been dealing with people making snide remarks about his wife Coco Austin for more than two decades. He has had to deal with comments about her looks because from the time he met her, she has been a sexy model attracting tons of attention from all kinds of men (and women).





During the “Show the Shot or Take a Shot” game with Page Six,

he was asked to give his opinions of some pictures she posted on social media.

The interviewer asked him if there was ever a time when Coco asked his advice on a picture before posting. The “Law & Order: SVU” actor said that happens all the time.

“She sends me all her pictures and stuff,” he said, adding, “You know, people always say, ‘Oh, Coco is very provocative. Ice do you have a problem with that?’”

The superstar says he answers them calmly, “I’m like ‘I took the picture.’”

Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin get slammed for posting steamy bikini pics. (Photos: @coco/Instagram)

He then went on to ask them what they are “worrying” about, this is who she is and what she does.

“The thing is Coke has always been a model. She’s been known, you know, she’s been a sexy model swimsuit model, Playboy. That’s her thing,” he explained.

The “Colors” rapper said the fact that she can still wear sexy clothes and look good doing it is a great thing, adding that not only does he love it but so do her many fans.

This is not the first time that Ice-T has come off as extremely comfortable when it comes to his blonde bombshell wife.

In February, Coco announced she was launching her OnlyFans page, a move that made many prudes raise their eyebrows.

Shortly after that, at the 65th Grammy Awards, she rocked out in the audience. The next morning, Ice-T posted a video of a man admiring Coco’s physique. The rapper was proud of how his woman was commanding gobs of attention from the fans.

During the summer, fans could not get enough of her Instagram, especially when Coco, whose birth name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, posted a series of pictures of herself in a bathing suit while hanging at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida.

The fans loved her pictures, commenting “I guess ICE is not the jealous type.”

They would be correct. Ice seems proud of how good his woman looks and doesn’t care who is looking.

