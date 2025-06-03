‘Wow’: Fans Stunned After Ice-T’s Wife Coco Shares 2000s Throwback Pic of the Couple When They First Began Dating 

Fans are raving that Ice-T and Coco Austin are a true “power couple” whose love is continuing to endure the tests of time. The O.G. gangster rapper and former fitness model have been inseparable since meeting on the set of his music video for “I Ain’t New Ta This” in 2001.

Coco could not resist gushing about their nearly three decades together in a throwback photo shared on Instagram on June 3. The pair looked lovey-dovey as they leaned into each other, their heads touching, while seated in a restaurant booth. She wrote that the image was from the early 2000s along with “Together for almost 25 years!! Wow.”

Coco Austin shares throwback photo of her and Ice-T, proving their enduring love to fans. Photos: Coco/Instagram.

Almost immediately, one of her online followers bragged that she was “gorgeous, hot and sexy back then and now! Again I gotta say how incredibly lucky Ice-T is.” Someone else equally smitten with the pinup beauty commented, “Coco’s face card NEVER declined.”

A third reason read, “Wish u guys never ended Ice loves coco u was the first white lady I was ever obsessed with as a young kid.” Meanwhile, a fourth fan exclaimed, “Time flies when you’re with the right person!”

The perfect match was sealed when the two secretly wed at a Las Vegas chapel in 2002. They returned to Sin City in 2006 to make the union legal when they obtained a marriage license. The Licious apparel founder and Ice-T renewed their vows in 2011.

That same year their reality series, “Ice Loves Coco,” premiered on E!. The program ran for three seasons, with its final episode airing in January 2013. They welcomed their only child, daughter Chanel, in 2015.

Ice-T, real name Tracy Marrow, is also a father to daughter LeTesha, 49, whom he shares with his high school sweetheart, Adrienne, and son Tracy Jr., 33, with ex-girlfriend Darlene Ortiz.

The B-girl and the rapper dated for 17 years and created iconic hip-hop moments when she appeared on the cover of his album “Rhyme Pays” as well as her appearances in music videos. She wrote about their time together in her 2015 memoir, “Definition of Down.”

According to Ortiz, Ice-T came clean about some of his philandering when their romance fizzled. “I’m disappointed highly of how it ended and how we chose to end it,” she admitted to Complex in 2015. “I’m glad it didn’t get really ugly,” she added about the aftermath.

Coco and the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star found themselves named in a cheating scandal in 2012. Rapper AP.9 alleged that he had a Vegas fling with her. Photos of him kissing her on the cheek were posted online. She insisted that their interaction was platonic, saying, “Ice is right, the pics I took with this man were in poor taste & I disrespected my husband. However the pics were the only thing that happened.”