‘He Looks a Million Times Better’: Ben Affleck’s Drastic New Look Post-Divorce From Jennifer Lopez Sparks Online Frenzy

Ben Affleck has surprised fans with a dramatic makeover months after his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, this time opting for a completely clean-shaven look that has social media buzzing about the actor’s post-divorce glow.

According to the Daily Mail, the 52-year-old Oscar winner was spotted around Los Angeles sporting a fresh face, having shed the scruffy beard that became his signature style during the tumultuous months surrounding his split from his ex-wife.

Ben Affleck debuts a clean-shaven look months after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, sparking fan reactions about his post-breakup makeover. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/WireImage)

The timing of the actor’s makeover appears strategic, coinciding with his recent production of “Kiss Of The Spider Woman,” which stars his ex-wife.

Lopez filed for divorce ahead of their two-year anniversary in August 2024, which was finalized earlier this year.

Affleck’s appearance marks a stark contrast to the disheveled look he carried throughout much of last year, when paparazzi frequently captured him looking worn down by the public scrutiny surrounding his marriage troubles and eventual divorce proceedings from his former spouse.

Interestingly, Affleck’s style evolution also coincided with some professional disappointments.

The Daily Mail noted that “The Accountant 2” star failed to make AARP’s “Hottest Actors Over 50” list, while his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon successfully earned a spot. The snub might have provided additional motivation for his image refresh, though sources close to the actor suggest his appearance changes are more directly related to his film projects than any personal vanity concerns.

The publication’s readers were quick to weigh in on the transformation, wondering if it could be about him not being on the list.

“Yeah that was definitely why he shaved,” one person firmly stated, as another said, “That JLO glow is long gone that’s why he didn’t make the list.”

A third hinted, “Ben Affleck sullied his réputation by marrying Jlo.”

A few people stated that they didn’t like beards on any men, not just the celebrity.

Another wrote, “I don’t like beards on most men, but I think if older guys wear them they should trim them neatly and color out the white hairs. Makes the beards look sloppy.”

A more positive commentator said, “He looks a million times better without it.”

Affleck’s clean-shaven look comes after what can only be described as a year of varied style experiments for the Cambridge native following his breakup with the Bronx bombshell.

Back in April 2025, he shocked attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when he appeared with noticeably darker hair and beard, having apparently dyed his signature salt-and-pepper hair to a rich brown shade. The transformation was so striking that some people speculated about potential midlife crisis motivations, especially given that it occurred just one week after his candid GQ interview about his divorce from his ex.

Inside Ben Affleck's cover shoot for the April issue of GQ with photographer Gregory Harris https://t.co/lmX58Dv8NX pic.twitter.com/ofEtWShkdD — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 25, 2025

Critics weren’t particularly kind about his dyed hair experiment, with many suggesting the dramatic color change appeared forced and unnatural.

The backlash could have influenced his decision to eventually abandon the artificially darkened look in favor of his current clean-shaven appearance.

Throughout 2024, Affleck’s appearance became a visual timeline of his emotional state during the divorce proceedings with Lopez. Photographers regularly captured him looking disheveled, with an unkempt beard and casual clothing that suggested he was prioritizing comfort over style.

The “Gigli” star has even been snapped while walking with JLo, as people zeroed in on how unhappy he looked with her. His weight also fluctuated noticeably during this period, with some fans expressing concern about his overall health and well-being due to his past with alcohol as he navigated the end of his second high-profile marriage.

VIDEO: Ben Affleck 'slams' car door on wife Jennifer Lopez after coffee session



SOURCE: TikTok | moviemaniacs pic.twitter.com/GOtSZDZFSG — The Nation Nigeria (@TheNationNews) May 12, 2023

Affleck was previously married to his “Daredevil” co-star Jennifer Garner. The former couple married in 2005 and welcomed three children before revealing their split in 2015. He now appears revitalized, sporting coordinated outfits and carrying himself with renewed confidence.

The newly clean-shaven Ben Affleck seems poised for a fresh start, turning his focus toward work over past heartbreak. With projects like “The Accountant 2” and ventures through his production company, Affleck’s transformation reflects more than just a shave—it signals a personal and professional reinvention.