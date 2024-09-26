‘He Looks Sickly’: Ben Affleck’s Dramatic Transformation Since Split from Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Worried

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have individually been trying to maintain some sense of normalcy after their second public split.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer filed for divorce in August, and weeks later the former couple were spotted together at a hotel with their kids. But it seems the Marvel actor is still moving on and away from her.

Affleck moved out of the home they shared together, which was put up for sale in July.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, he was photographed by paparazzi moving out of his rental property in Brentwood, California, where he had been for about two months before he and Lopez’ split was announced. He closed on a new $20 million home in Los Angeles back in July.

Fans are stunned by Ben Affleck’s apparent weight loss since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce last month. (Photos: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW) @jlo/Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW)

The “Daredevil” star was recently seen, in photos published by The Daily Mail, wearing khaki pants and a green button-up shirt as workers from the Wetzel and Sons moving company carried out boxes. In one he can be seen walking in the street.

The outfit seems ironically identical to the one Affleck wore back in March 2020. He had a much larger, muscular build at the time. The green Frank & Eileen shirt later appeared again in April but this time Affleck’s, then actress-girlfriend Ana de Armas was wearing it.

It’s not clear why Affleck was wearing a similar shirt on move-out day or if it happens to be his favorite one.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are now sharing a shirt https://t.co/7gJq9DEZPh pic.twitter.com/4TeEyASxPM — Page Six (@PageSix) May 18, 2020

However, fans seemed a bit alarmed by his appearance, noting that he appears to have lost some weight. The 52-year-old’s frame looked noticeably thinner than usual and his face appeared to be slimmer as well. But for some, there was more concern than praise about his apparent weight loss.

One person wrote, “He looks sickly,” in the comments section of a Facebook post featuring the images. Another said, “He’s not right, sad.”

Other people couldn’t help but mention the “Enough” actress while reacting to Affleck’s new appearance.

A third person said, “He looks old. JLO looks great. She should cut her losses. I don’t understand why great women like this guy.” A fourth stated, “He looks better already he always looked druck with her,” misspelling the word “drunk.”

Affleck’s public battle with alcohol began in the early 2000s, including three stints in rehab during his marriage to Jennifer Garner, ex-wife and mother of his three kids. He has openly discussed the difficulty in dealing with the divorce of his mother and father, the latter of whom he described as an “alcoholic.”

He was 12 when his parents split, but as he grew older Hollywood friends like Matt Damon and his brother, Casey, helped him battle with both.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be,” Affleck wrote on Facebook after his release from treatment in 2017. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

He continued, “I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

Two years after his first rehab visit, Affleck and Lopez began their romance after starring together in the 2003 film “Gigli.”

At the time Lopez was still married to her then-husband Cris Judd but she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in July 2002. By November of that same year, she was engaged to Affleck. They postponed the wedding in 2003 and by January 2004 the two had called it off completely due to the pressures of excessive media attention.

Both parties had moved on, gotten married to other people and had children, but they found their way back to each other in 2021 after they both freshly got out of relationships that same year.

In August 2022, Lopez and Affleck got married in Vegas, followed by a surprise wedding in Georgia the next month.

All seemed well until it wasn’t, and by August 2024 Lopez had filed for divorce, noting they had been separated since April. It appears the two are trying to keep the peace with each other while living their separate lives.