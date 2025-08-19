‘Can’t Even Walk’: Fans Say Ben Affleck Looks Completely Different After Leaving Restaurant Alone, Compared to His Days With J.Lo

A resurfaced video of Ben Affleck has fans claiming there’s a shift in his mood without his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez on his arm.

“The Accountant” star was recorded leaving restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and was met outside with a bunch of flashing lights and shouting voices coming from photographers. The video, which was posted by LA.GOSSiP on Aug. 13, but originally recorded in May 2024, left fans in disbelief at Affleck’s ability to wend through the paparazzi without showing much of a reaction.

Ben Affleck has noticeably more pleasant reaction to paparazzi without Jennifer Lopez on his arm. (Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Affleck walked out of the Italian restaurant after having dinner with some of his male friends. He was wearing a navy blue buttoned shirt and khaki pants and carried a gray jacket. As he walked toward his BMW, he said goodbye to his friends, one of them whose name was “Jerry” before opening the door to get in.

He never stops and talks to the paparazzi. He simply opens his car door and gets in.

Observers in the comments of the gossip page claimed this marked a change in his reaction to cameras. In the last few years of his 2022 to 2025 marriage to Jennifer Lopez, there were myriad headlines about how often Affleck would either grimace or look miserable in front of paparazzi.

Though he was still married to Lopez at the time the video was taken, some observers might think his clam reaction was because she wasn’t with him at the restaurant. It was rumored that the two weren’t together at that point anymore, but in the video he is wearing his wedding ring. Three months after this, however, Lopez filed for divorce.

One person said, “He doesn’t seem so annoyed with the paparazzi anymore.” Another person called out the paparazzi. “So sad all that flash in your face can’t even walk.”

Someone else who seemed to sympathize with Affleck for when he does seem annoyed wrote, “He dislikes all those cameras in his face, and the flashes are quite annoying. I must agree.!!!!!! even though they’re very famous and popular sometimes they just wanna be left alone to try to have a little normalcy in their life like everyone else I get it!!”

A third person had the opposite reaction and didn’t feel much remorse for Affleck. “Giorgio baldi is not low key. As you paparazzi know, it’s a celebrity hotspot that you guys love to stakeout. Ben Affleck loves attention despite saying he hates it,” they said.

Maybe that’s why Affleck didn’t have much of a reaction because he was expecting the photographers to be there. And the fan has a point. Celebrities often frequent the restaurant.

Rihanna is known to be a constant customer. Other prominent people known to have dined there include Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and even Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

In fact, according to Vogue, “Nowadays, nobody goes to Giorgio Baldi if they don’t want to be seen.”

And it’s unlikely Affleck didn’t know about the restaurant’s popularity. He’s been there before with Lopez. The former lovers spent their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple at Giorgio in 2023.

As for why he tends to look unhappy when being photographed, Affleck has said it’s because he’s “shy.”

He also told Kevin Hart in his “Hart to Heart” show, “I also don’t like a lot of attention. That’s why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go.’”

He explained that he also doesn’t take kindly to being photographed when he is with his three children he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

He said, “You can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don’t give a f-ck. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you. But with my children that’s a different thing.”

Affleck and Lopez originally met in the early 2000s on the set of their film “Gigli.” By 2002, they were engaged. But they called things off in 2004. They both went on to get married and have children with other people until they rekindled in 2021. They wasted no time taking their relationship to the next level and they got engaged again in 2022, tying the knot in August of that year.