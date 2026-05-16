‘So…They Aren’t Dirty?’: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s New Hit ‘The Rip’ Sparks Explosive Lawsuit After Miami Cops Claim Film Painted Them as Corrupt

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been entertaining the masses for decades, and the two besties from Massachusetts often team up to work together on projects after the success of their 1997 Oscar-winning film, “Good Will Hunting.”

The duo’s latest venture is the 2026 film “The Rip,” about a group of police officers in Miami who discover a big stash of cash, and the hit thriller keeps folks guessing right up until the very end. However, one thing nobody saw coming was the reaction from a group of Miami cops over the movie.

Miami cops sue Matt Damon and Ben Affleck over “The Rip.” (Photo: YouTube/Netflix)

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office sergeants Jonathan Santana and Jason Smith filed a defamation lawsuit in federal court earlier this month against the two movie stars’ production company, Artists Equity.

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In “The Rip,” Damon and Affleck star as two Miami police officers who find millions of dollars in a stash house. The film was reportedly inspired by a real case in which law enforcement found $21 million in a home in Miami Lakes, Florida, back in 2016.

The two actors revealed while promoting the movie that Miami-Dade Police Capt. Chris Casiano worked as a technical adviser on the film, and Damon said the actors trained with Casiano and narcotics officers to prepare for their roles.

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“We really wanted to kind of understand what those dynamics were like,” he said. “I mean, these units are very tight because they’re really putting their lives in each other’s hands, and they’re doing something that’s very dangerous.”

According to the lawsuit, the likeness was too realistic, and the Miami-Dade cops are suing for an undisclosed amount, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees, and a public correction and retraction.

After the news spread on social media, things did not go well for the Miami sergeants who filed the complaint. “So the dirty cops are angry that the world sees who they really are, and are all butt-hurt,” replied one X user.

Another chimed in, “So are they saying they weren’t dirty cops or just not that dirty of cops. Their depositions should go well.”

One user noted a sentiment felt by many. “They’re basically telling on themselves,” they wrote. “I didn’t know it was inspired by true events. No one watched this and thought to themselves, ‘Miami cops are crooks.'”

“Damn what a shame,” noted another. “Cops can’t even be corrupt without a movie coming out about said corruption.”

“Jeez, it’s a movie…not a documentary,” added one, while one suggested another reason for the lawsuit. “They are just looking for a payday,” which prompted another to agree, “They really want a quick buck…”

New trailer for ‘THE RIP,’ starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.



Releasing on Netflix on January 16.

pic.twitter.com/WqymDqNkxd — WHO LET US OUT (@Wholetusout) January 5, 2026

Artists Equity’s attorney Leita Walker noted that the film does not tell the true story of the Miami incident, nor does the film portray real people, as stated in a disclaimer in the credits of the film. Neither officer in the lawsuit was named in the film, either, but Santana and Smith did work on the real-life case and claim other aspects of the movie suggest certain characters who committed crimes in the film, including murder, stealing drug money, and committing arson, are falsely based on the two plaintiffs.

