‘No Wonder JLo Gave Him Another Go Round’: Ben Affleck Reportedly ‘Livid’ Over Ex Exposing His Bedroom Secrets

Ben Affleck doesn’t want his exes to kiss and tell, but that hasn’t stopped his private life from being publicized. The “Hypnotic” actor is reportedly seeing red over “Gwyneth: The Biography,” a behind-the-scenes look into the life of Hollywood A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow.

Author Amy Odell interviewed more than 220 people close to the ‘Nepo Baby’, including former and current friends and colleagues but not Paltrow herself, to spill on everything from the actress’ career to her personal relationships. The in-depth read was published on July 29. In it, Paltrow’s comments about her bedroom conquests with Affleck resurfaced.

The “Shakespeare in Love” co-stars dated off and on between 1997 and 2000. She described his approach to intimacy as “technically excellent.” Paltrow originally made the comment during a 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Its resurgence is credited to Kevyn Aucoin, her late makeup artist, who is featured in the book. Affleck unsurprisingly was not happy about the cheeky remark. “Ben has zero sense of humor about this. This is not the kind of publicity he wants. He wants to be taken seriously – and this isn’t helping,” a RadarOnline source supposedly said.

Gwyneth Paltrow discussing who was the better lover – Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck – probably wasn’t on your 2023 bingo card, but here we are. https://t.co/JcW2QnrilY pic.twitter.com/sJHJVkKP2j — CNN (@CNN) May 7, 2023

The Oscar winner reportedly sought legal action to no avail over the matter. “This isn’t just tabloid gossip, it’s humiliating. … He feels completely exposed,” a separate source confided to podcast host Rob Shuter in July, days before the books hit shelves. “This isn’t going away quietly. Ben is livid,” they added.

News of the book and Affleck’s bedroom tactics moved someone online to quip, “No wonder JLo gave him another go round.” Jennifer Lopez and Affleck divorced in February after two years of marriage. They first dated two decades ago.

Gwyneth Paltrow dating Ben Affleck is a mood. pic.twitter.com/hcfu0RMoor — :/ (@filmilfsam) September 4, 2019

A second person commented, “This what it looks like to be desperate for money and attention. You use whatever you can to become relevant again.” A third individual remarked, “Can’t help Wonder what Gwyneth Paltrow’s current husband thinks about the book?” The Goop founder married actor Brad Falchuk in 2018 after four years of marriage.

She was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 10 years. The parents of two separated in 2014 and divorced the following year.