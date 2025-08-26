‘What A Mess’: Malia Obama Fans Do a Double Take as Her ‘Unkempt’ Look Goes Viral

Malia Obama slander is not going unchecked on social media. Fans of the 27-year-old are always willing and ready to clap back at hecklers nitpicking any aspect of the former first daughter’s life. Things were no different when paparazzi caught up with Michelle and Barack Obama’s oldest daughter while in Los Angeles.

The slender beauty wore black yoga pants, a red sports bra, a black unzipped jacket, and black clog-like shoes as she was casually spotted grabbing coffee after a yoga session. Her long, goddess-like braids flowed freely over her shoulders, partially covering her face.

Malia Obama’s post workout look sparks frenzy online. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Despite having camera lenses pointed at her, Malia mitigated any chance of making eye contact with the photographers. Instead, her face remained expressionless and, at times, scrunched around her eyes and the bridge of her nose as she looked out into the street.

What seemed like a mundane moment in her day became an invitation for haters to snidely comment on her appearance.

‘Homegirl Refuses to Wear a Bra’: Sasha and Malia Obama’s ‘Trashy’ Fashion Choices Spark Outrage But Fans Aren’t Having It

Backgrid USA published the caught-off-guard snapshots to Instagram on Aug. 25. “She’s starting to look more like Michelle,” responded one person noticing her resemblance to Michelle Obama.

The former First Daughter #MaliaObama was spotted treating herself to a coffee after yoga, looking relaxed in a sports bra that highlighted her toned abs.



📷: @TheDailyStardust / @backgrid_usa



For licensing inquiries, please email us at [email protected] #backgrid pic.twitter.com/DPkVIAN368 — backgridus (@BackgridUS) August 25, 2025

Multiple people came to the burgeoning writer-director’s defense when someone else commented, “Why she look so unkempt?”

“Because she is just after a workout class,” a supporter quipped. A second individual chimed in with, “Why you look so much like a troll?”

When a heckler remarked, “What a mess” and “She looks homeless,” they were told to “Leave her alone.”

Michelle Obama’s two daughters have been in the spotlight since their father was first elected president in 2008.

Michelle Obama talks about her daughter Malia Ann dropping her last name:



“It is very important for my kids to feel like they've earned what they are getting in the world. And they don't want people to assume that they don't work hard, that they're just naturally just handed… pic.twitter.com/BAKPPKhteQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 5, 2025

However, since leaving the White House in 2017, both Malia and Sasha Obama have been charting their own paths outside of the shadows of their famous parents.

Sasha graduated from the University of Southern California in 2023 with a degree in sociology and has since returned to school, according to her mom.

Malia, a 2021 Harvard University graduate, is building a film career and skillfully remaining largely out of the limelight. Since 2024, she has been using Malia Ann, her middle name, as her professional moniker in an effort to distinguish herself from her parents.