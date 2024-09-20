‘You Would Think She Could Afford a Fashion Coach’: Sasha Obama’s ‘Homeless’ Look Slammed By Critics as Fans Race to Defend Former First Daughter

Sasha Obama has been making the most of her time in Los Angeles after transferring from the University of Michigan to the University of Southern California in 2022. Graduating with a degree in sociology in 2023, the 23-year-old has become a magnet for public attention.

From her workout routines to her adult habits, it seems everything the second Black daughter of the White House, does makes headlines. that Sasha never asked for the spotlight — her parents did.

Sasha Obama blew up the internet after new photos of her goes viral. (Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images)

Most recently, her personal style has come under fire, with some fashion critics bashing Sasha’s laid-back, “homeless” look. Spotted numerous times in LA, Barack and Michelle Obama’s second child has showcased her distinct style while either hanging out with friends, her older sister, Malia Obama, or just living in the City of Angels.

Recently, HOLA! published photos of the former first daughter running errands and enjoying the last days of summer. Dressed in a brown button-down shirt tucked into light blue high-waisted denim shorts, green slip-on shoes, and her favorite statement necklace, Sasha looked relaxed and confident.

Despite this, critics have taken aim at her fashion choices.

Another outlet, SheKnows covered Sasha’s outfit, labeling her the “Queen of Street Style.” “Style is not the word that comes to mind,” one commenter wrote when SheKnows covered her outfit, labeling her the “Queen of Street Style.”

Another person added, “I mean… Queen of street style? In the eye of the beholder is what I’m thinking.”

The insults only grew harsher.

Obama daughter supports say that it is unfair for the public to rip the Obama girls for how they dress and how they smoke. (Photos: Page Six via Bakgrid and Splashnews.com)

“Almost looks homeless. No idea how someone sees anything ‘chic’ or ‘fashionable’ about it,” one critic commented. Another wrote, “Looks terrible. You would think she could afford a fashion coach.”

The backlash wasn’t just about her clothes—bigoted insults followed, targeting not only the youngeR Obama daughter but also her sister.

“Now you know if they were daughters of a Republican president, the press would tell us what they really think. So much fawning I thought I was watching a Bambi movie.”

She looks high lol — Big Straight (@win_again_exe) September 14, 2024

But Sasha isn’t without her defenders. Many fans have taken to social media, decrying the media’s scrutiny of her appearance and calling for her privacy.

“These ladies are living their lives, there are no reports of drug abuse, alcohol abuse, or any legal matters,” one person commented before pointing out, “Their style is comparable and even better than what I see others their age wearing today. They are not walking around in PJ and house shoes. All comments below are from people who know they will never be able to hold a candle with these ladies.”

The pushback didn’t end there.

“Both Sasha and Malia Obama are beautiful young women. They are in college and finding their places in the world. The adults in my generation did not like what we thought was fashion back then, just as we may not like Sasha and Malia’s clothing choices today. Leave them alone,” one defender wrote.

Another user summed up what many were thinking, “I wish the press would leave them alone. They were not elected to public office and deserve privacy.”

Adding, “I also think they should leave Barron Trump alone. They are not their parents.”

This is not the first-time people have rallied behind Sasha Obama. Earlier in the week, she was spotted smoking, sparking further criticism. Yet, supporters once again asked for the public to leave her alone, emphasizing that both Sasha and Malia are grown and can as they please as adults legally.

The Obama girls are far from the only presidential children to be placed under such intense media scrutiny. Chelsea Clinton faced similar harassment during her father’s presidency, enduring cruel comments about her appearance, especially during her teenage years. The Bush twins, Jenna and Barbara, were often criticized for their partying and underage drinking while their father, George W. Bush, was in office.

Even Barron Trump faced public criticism for his behavior and appearance despite being a minor.

What’s different now is the presence of social media, which has become a tool for balancing backlash with public support. While Sasha and other presidential children may still face harsh judgment, their defenders are louder and more visible than ever, offering a counter-narrative to the negative attention.

As one person wrote in Sasha’s defense, “Let them just be who they are!”