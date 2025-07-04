‘You Sure Are Skinny’: Malia Obama’s Dramatic Weight Loss Has Fans Doing a Double Take After Gym Photos Surface

Malia Obama was spotted outside of a Los Angeles gym looking noticeably fit and toned, sparking widespread conversation about her summer fitness transformation.

The 26-year-old former first daughter was photographed leaving her Friday, June 27, workout session in a sleek black ensemble that highlighted her dedication to staying in shape. The images quickly made their way across social media, generating both praise and criticism from observers.

Malia Obama goes viral as fans praise her toned body and fitness journey in new gym photos. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Hello! published pictures of the budding filmmaker as she stepped out in form-fitting leggings paired with a sports bra that highlighted her toned midriff, completing the athletic look with a matching sweater as she carried her trainers and water bottle back to her car.

Malia’s long, auburn colored bundles cascaded all the way to her hips, maintaining the same hairstyle she debuted during her recent European getaway with her mother, Michelle, and sister, Sasha, on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Notably absent from the family vacation was her father, Barack, who remained stateside while the Obama women enjoyed their Mediterranean retreat.

The gym photos quickly circulated online, sparking a wave of reactions from Newsbreak’s readers, who couldn’t help but comment on Malia’s transformed appearance.

One person said, “Beautiful and talented. She’s her father’s daughter!” while another admirer noted, “Her body is tea! I feel like I shouldn’t be looking at her … she’s like America’s daughter.”

A third said, “She looks great.”

However, not all responses were positive, with some expressing concern about her slender frame.

Critics were quick to voice their opinions, with some saying, “You sure are skinny,” while another commented, “Summer abs? She looks emaciated.”

The scrutiny didn’t go unnoticed by more sympathetic observers, with one person writing, “I would hate to be a President daughter! people get on your nerves all in your business.”

Beyond her fitness routine, Malia has been establishing herself as a fashion icon throughout the summer.

Page Six recently spotlighted her street style when she was spotted grabbing a bite to eat with friends at a restaurant on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles on July 2. The outing showed off her ability to effortlessly rock casual comfort and blend in with her friends.

Malia Obama was spotted grabbing drinks with friends at Escuela Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles. 🍻 📸: @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/iEWgkH5KBy — Page Six (@PageSix) July 3, 2025

For this particular outing, Malia sported her copper hair in a half updo with face-framing tendrils while wearing a pair of denim overalls over a simple white cami top. Her choice to wear a mini dress version of the classic denim overalls proved particularly summer-appropriate, demonstrating her keen eye for seasonal styling.

She accessorized the look with small, rectangular, blue-tinted sunglasses, tiny silver hoop earrings, black mid-boot-style sneakers, and a large, colorful tote bag featuring a distinctive patchwork-like pattern.

This style evolution represents a significant shift from earlier public perceptions of Malia’s fashion choices.

Malia Obama wearing Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard. pic.twitter.com/anISfWkBmT — brendandunne (@brendandunne) January 26, 2022

Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has progressively refined her aesthetic, moving from teenage experimentation to sophisticated young adult styling.

Malia Obama’s figure is ridiculous. At 6’1 she could easily be a model. And, she has good taste in wine. pic.twitter.com/mqzLvZ0FcY — starheal (@starheal) February 18, 2019

Her current wardrobe selections consistently feature laid-back pieces like sneakers and khakis, each choice reflecting her growing confidence and personal style development.

The transformation becomes even more remarkable when considering the harsh criticism she and her sister Sasha faced in previous years.

“@ComplexMag: The White House wants to know how the Malia Obama Pro Era selfie wound up on Instagram pic.twitter.com/pvt61tRqeP” who cares fam.. — chivo. 🥶 (@FreezyTheGOAT) January 9, 2015

Their fashion choices were often dismissed as “trashy” by online commentators, particularly during events like the Halloween party thrown by pop star Billie Eilish in Hollywood on Oct. 26.

I love 💕 their look… really nice… — The Mack (@TimsEverett) October 29, 2024

That evening, Malia wore a white tank top, denim mini skirt, black thigh-high boots, and a black hat, accessorizing with a snake around her neck and temporary tattoo around her left biceps while strategically hiding her face from persistent paparazzi.

The Obama sisters have also faced ongoing scrutiny for their grungier appearances and lifestyle choices, including their adoption of their father Barack’s former vice of smoking cigarettes.

Despite this constant public examination, Malia continues to navigate her young adulthood with grace, using fashion and fitness as forms of personal expression while building her career in the entertainment industry.

As she approaches her late 20s, Malia appears increasingly comfortable with her own identity, carving out her space in the world beyond the shadow of the White House. Her evolving style choices and confident public appearances suggest a young woman who has learned to balance personal authenticity with the inevitable scrutiny that comes with being America’s former first daughter.