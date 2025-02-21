‘I’ve Never Seen These Before’: Sasha Obama’s Stunning Fashion in Resurfaced Photos Leave Fans in Awe

President Barack Obama has been out of office since January 2017, yet all eyes remain on his family, especially his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama.

On Feb. 17, the youngest Obama daughter became the latest to go viral on X after a photograph of her stepping out in an effortless ensemble of clothing resurfaced, capturing the attention of several online fans.

Sasha Obama blew up the internet after new photos of her goes viral. (Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images)

An X user posted two pictures of Sasha, who is known for her toned-down outfits, was walking with a cup in one hand and her phone in the other. The 23-year-old strutted away in a mix and match look featuring a blue top, cream colored shorts, a black leather belt, brown slouchy boots, and a copper colored jacket with a black trench coat over it.

The social media user who shared the two images wrote, “I’ve never seen these before ohmygod,” with another person responding, “oozing “IT” Girl.”

Fans were so over the moon about the effortless look, that the post garnered over 39,000 likes and nearly 3,000 bookmarks.

i’ve never seen these before ohmygod pic.twitter.com/LzQ1ksP9cn — ًً (@girlsonfillm) February 18, 2025

A third fan who found the outfit subtle yet fashionable said, “I’m surprised nobody talks about this more it was such a gag.”

Reactions to the effortless look come in contrast to much of the online crticism Malia has faced in the past over her fashion choices.

In September 2024, Malia and her sister were trolled over their “homeless” appearance after the young former first daughter was spotted puffing on a cigarette while wearing a white bikini top and ultra baggy black pants.

The beloved resurfaced photos of Sasha are months old. The images are from Billie Eilish’s star-studded Halloween party in Hollywood last October, in which Sasha and her older sister Malia were in attendance. The Obama sisters were going for a Wild West theme.

Malia kept it simple like her baby sis, but her outfit hinted more to the theme they were going for. She wore a denim mini skirt and white top along with black knee high leather boots. Around her neck, she wore a fake snake and completed the look with a black cowgirl hat.