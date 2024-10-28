‘Homegirl Refuses to Wear a Bra’: Sasha and Malia Obama’s ‘Trashy’ Fashion Choices Spark Outrage But Fans Aren’t Having It

Malia and Sasha Obama are girls who just want to have fun, but some of the public can’t seem to get on board with viewing them as young women and not the children that once called the White House home.

Their lives have continued to be magnified since they and their parents, former President Barack and Michelle Obama, landed in the history books as America’s Black first family in 2008.

The former Illinois senator left the Oval Office in 2017 after serving two terms. At that time, Malia and Sasha were 18 and 15 years old, respectively.

Sasha and Malia Obama get slammed over “trashy” looks for Halloween. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Now, as college graduates — Malia from Harvard University and Sasha an alumna of the University of Southern California — charting paths of their own in Los Angeles and New York, the ladies have received mixed reactions to the stark switch-up of their images.

While previously living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they were seldomly seen with a hair out of place and always had access to a wardrobe of polos and tailored skirts and blouses. As adults, they seem to be taking on a more relaxed and, at times, daring approach to fashion.

Case in point, after being spotted attending a Halloween party thrown by pop star Billie Eilish in Hollywood on Oct. 26, people online had plenty to say about their “trashy” costumes.

Malia wore a white tank top, denim mini skirt, black thigh-high boots, and a black hat. She also toted a snake around her neck and a tattoo around her left biceps. She hid her face from paparazzi snapping her every move.

Malia and Sasha Obama attended Billie Eilish's Halloween bash pic.twitter.com/ZoeMl3viUM — Just a stan of many things (@QuasimodoZegler) October 27, 2024

Sasha had an even more eclectic look of tan striped mini shorts, a midriff-baring blue tee, a long black trench coat, and slouchy brown leather calf boots. While the theme of the star-studded bash is not entirely clear, it is evident that the sisters took on a rock star-western-esque vibe.

Unlike Malia, the younger Obama sister looked right into the flaming lights of cameras with an almost expressionless stare. “Sasha always looks like she’s ready to cuss somebody out,” quipped someone online.

A supporter who appreciated their efforts commented, “Both are just gorgeous and legs for days! I really like their style, it’s like a breath of fresh air from the ig baddie look.”

A second individual approving of their individuality wrote, “They both give off being carefree in different ways and I love it.” While someone else noted that Sasha “looks slimmer but homegirl refuses to wear a bra.”

Sasha Obama, queen of smoking cigarettes and being well-read pic.twitter.com/0R29rbXpoX — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) October 10, 2023

But comments grew harsh when the Obamas were criticized for ditching their well-manicured images “I don’t know if it’s that they just don’t have it or that they just can’t dress. Idk what y’all are looking at that I’m missing. But yes, Sasha is a cute girl otherwise though,” read one such comment.

Two others read, “I miss the way the preppy look,” and “I think the official name for their type of costume is, wild west trashy.”

In the past, Malia and Sasha have faced backlash for their grungier appearances and the fact that they adopted dad Barack’s old vice — smoking cigarettes. The younger of the women has even been slammed online for looking “homeless” and too full-figured for some strangers’ standards. Neither of the ladies have ever addressed the unflattering remarks.

Since graduating, Malia has written for the series “Swarm,” which Eilish appeared in, as well as made her directorial debut with short film “The Heart” this year. Sasha is said to be following in her big sister’s footsteps with various production gigs.