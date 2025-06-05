‘Who Drops the Name Vanderbilt or Kennedy’: Michelle Obama Reveals Pain Behind Daughter Dropping Obama Surname Since Leaving the White House and How She Tried to Talk Her Out of It

Michelle Obama is opening up about her elder daughter’s journey toward independence.

During a recent interview on Kate and Oliver Hudson’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast, the former first lady shared details about how her daughters are navigating life on their own — including dropping the Obama last name.

In a moment that captures the challenges of raising children in the spotlight, the “IMO” podcaster reflected on her reaction when 25-year-old Malia decided to drop the Obama surname for her directorial debut.

Michelle Obama says she understands why her daughter doesn’t use the family name professionally. (Photo: @michelleobama / Instagram)

“Our daughters are 25 and 23. They are young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away, you know?” Michelle Obama revealed in the June 2 episode of the podcast.

She continued, “You guys know this as the children of parents who are known,” talking directly to the Hollywood royalty. Kate and Oliver’s parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson.

“You’re trying to distinguish yourself,” Obama continued. “I mean, it is very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world, and they don’t want people to assume that they don’t work hard, that they’re just naturally handed things. They’re very sensitive to that.”

When her daughter’s movie “The Heart” premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, the credits listed the filmmaker as “Malia Ann,” using her middle name instead of the family’s well-known last name.

As she talked about the choice to use a stage name, she shared a joke she said to her daughter, “They’re still gonna know it’s you, ‘Malia,’ you know?”

The former first lady’s candid reflection on parenting captures a reality that resonates far beyond the walls of their home or the corridors of political power.

The decision to distance herself professionally from the Obama name wasn’t taken lightly, according to both parents. Michelle Obama explained that both Malia and her younger sister, Sasha, 23, are particularly sensitive about public perceptions of their achievements.

Ultimately, Michelle shared, “We respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way.”

Michelle’s comments echo those of her husband, Barack Obama, who shared similar sentiments during an October 2024 appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” expressing both pride and understanding regarding Malia’s choice.

Both Obamas acknowledge that their daughters simply don’t want help from their parents, and carrying the name seems to suggest that they are gliding off the legacy passed down to them from their dad being the leader of the free world for eight years.

President Obama’s daughters Malia & Sasha will always be known as Michelle & Barack Obama’s children. It seems like the ultimate cheat, but it’s something neither of the girls want.



Malia didn’t even use her last name while working on a project with Donald Glover. The former… pic.twitter.com/RWg8U7n3bg — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 30, 2024

“Her first film went to Sundance and all these fancy film festivals, and she didn’t use Obama as director on the credits,” he noted.

When said when he asked his daughter whether people would still recognize her without seeing the Obama name in the credits, Malia responded: “You know what? I want them to watch it that first time and not in any way have that association.”

The public response to Malia’s decision has been notably divided, reflecting broader conversations about privilege, identity, and professional ambition.

“I respect that. Nick Cage changed his famous last name and worked his ass off to become one of the greatest- if not the greatest actor of all time. I’m sure most people in the industry knew who he was,” one supporter tweeted, using the example of the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola to draw parallels to other celebrities who’ve made similar decisions.

Another user praised the strategic thinking behind the move.

“Malia Obama dropping her last name shows her desire to build an independent identity, especially in the film industry,” one X user wrote. “At just 25, her impressive net worth highlights both her privilege and potential as she starts her own career path. It’s a bold step toward establishing herself beyond her famous family name.”

However, not everyone views the decision favorably.

“Who drops the Name Vanderbiilt, Kennedy,” questioned one critic, suggesting that such prestigious family names should be embraced rather than abandoned.

The parents’ support for their daughters’ independence reflects their deeper understanding of the unique challenges facing children of public figures.

“They want to be their own people,” Michelle said during the conversation.

The Obamas’ experience highlights the unique challenges faced by a few high-profile families as their children come of age under intense public scrutiny.

Michelle Obama’s reflections on the “push away” phase resonate with parents navigating the delicate balance between legacy and independence.