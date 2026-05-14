‘Sasha Is My Kinda Fierce’: Sasha Obama Has Fans Doing Double Takes After Her Girls Night Look Overshadows Mom Michelle and Sister Malia

Sasha Obama is the youngest member of the Obama tribe, and many would argue that she is the most stylish.

The public has watched the now 24-year-old grow up in the White House, where her mother would dress her in cute dresses and sweaters, barely showing any skin.

Sasha has gone viral multiple times for her fashion choices since the age of 7, with social media users praising her ability to make chic look effortless.

Sasha Obama outshines Michelle Obama and Malia during their girl’s night out.

Her wardrobe consists of ’90s-era and 2000s-era pieces like overalls or oversized clothing, but she also seems to lean heavily into bohemian looks such as maxi skirts and crop tops.

Now Sasha’s proved again why she’s that girl when it comes to style and fashion.

The time she’s outshining her big sister, Malia Obama, and her mom, former first lady Michelle Obama.

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On May 11, the ladies were spotted in Beverly Hills spending some quality time together over dinner at an Italian restaurant called Funke Restaurant, and not one of them skimped out on her outfit.

The matriarch of the family was photographed wearing a pale green top with mid-length sleeves and jeans that were distressed using paint splatters and stains.

She complemented the look with a light green jacket and a suede olive green purse.

Malia, who usually opts for a minimal style, switched things up with a more flirty look for their girls night out.

She sported a midi floral dress with thin straps and ankle boots. Sasha, on the other hand, stepped out in a monochromatic denim outfit.

She wore a long-sleeved denim jacket, which she paired with slightly loose jeans and navy blue flat shoes. As a small fashion touch, she left only the last button of her jacket unbuttoned to showcase her belly piercing.

It’s not a surprise that some people zeroed in on Sasha.

“Sasha is my kinda FIERCE,” said one person obsessing over her look on Backgrid said,

Another person who couldn’t take their eyes off her typed, “Sasha is stunning.”

Complimenting all three ladies, one person equipped, “They are all still THOSE GIRLS.”

In an interview with In Style last year, Michelle opened up about her own fashion looks during the eight years her husband was president and how it transformed after she left the White House in 2017.

During that chat, she revealed that her daughters noticed how her stylist was tapping into the “cool girl” archetype when putting together looks for her.

Rebutting the idea of her wanting to wear some of their items, she said, “I don’t want their janky little clothes. No, they steal from me.”

In fact, the girls apparently were still rummaging through their mom’s closet, but not freely.

Michelle said her rule for them is, “Don’t go in my closet unless I know what you’re doing in there.”

As for former President Barack Obama, it’s not entirely clear why he didn’t join his wife and kids for the dinner night. It’s possible this was a belated Mother’s Day dinner or maybe they just wanted some girl time.

He was last spotted on Tuesday in Austin, Texas, at Taco Joint with state Rep. James Talarico in efforts to boost the Democrat’s chances at flipping a Republican seat in the U.S. Senate. He went around taking pictures with diners, introducing them to Talarico and reminding diners to vote.