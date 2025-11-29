‘Are We Expecting?’: Michelle and Barack Obama Sweet Family Photo Sparks Wild Speculation After Fans Zoom In on Malia

Former President Barack Obama and forever first lady Michelle Obama shared a new holiday picture on Instagram on Thanksgiving, and the photograph has folks wondering if there is soon to be an announcement from the famous family.

The photograph featured the duo posing with their two daughters, 24-year-old Sasha and 27-year-old Malia, and the placement of Mrs. Obama’s hand has caused a stir on social media, to say the least.

US President Barack Obama chats with First Lady Michelle Obama as their daughters Malia (2nd-L) and Sasha (3rd-L), Michelle’s mother Marian Robinson (L) and Cuban President Raul Castro (R) as they wait for the start of a game the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana on March 22, 2016. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Don’t Touch Me’: Michelle Obama Says Raising Girls Wasn’t Easy as Barack Had the Toughest Time With One Daughter’s Personality

The family is standing and smiling at the camera for the holiday picture, and the former president is sporting a crisp white button shirt with beige pants as he stands beside his wife, who is wearing a mint green sweater paired with cream-colored pants. She is standing next to Malia, who is wearing a cream-colored dress while standing next to her sister, who is wearing a rust-colored shirt paired with a white skirt and blue jean jacket.

Obama shared the picture with the caption, “During this season of giving, let’s do what we can to give back to the communities that have given us so much. From our family to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving!”

People on social media adored the picture and made note of how much they love the Obamas. One fan wrote, “Still the coolest First Family.”

“Loved adored and respected by everybody with a brain and a soul,” added another fan of the Obamas. “I give thanks for the greatest first family of all time.”

Several people agreed with one user’s feelings about the Obamas, who wrote, “Our forever First family!”

However, other fans zoomed in on Michelle’s hand, which is on Malia’s tummy in the picture, and now people are speculating that the first daughter has a bun in the oven.

“Are we expecting a baby?”

“Michelle, Are you expecting grandbaby?? Your hand is front tummy?? Congratulations.”

“I thought Malia was pregnant the way you’re holding her stomach.”

“Is the oldest pregnant?”

There has been no confirmation that Malia is expecting a baby, and she is not reported to be dating anyone publicly. She was photographed wearing a baggy overalls dress as she was shopping in Los Angeles earlier in November, but Malia has been photographed in the outfit before, and it is seemingly a staple of hers.

Malia lives in Los Angeles and is a budding filmmaker. Her first short film, “Heart,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in 2024. She recently started using her middle name, Ann, as her last name to create her own identity, and her mother spoke on the matter during an episode of the podcast “Sibling Revelry” with Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson.

“It is very important for my kids to feel like they’ve earned what they are getting in the world, and they don’t want people to assume that they don’t work hard, that they’re just naturally, just handed things,” said Obama. “They’re very sensitive to that. They want to be their own people.”

“Malia, who started in film, I mean, her first project, she took off her last name, and we were like, ‘They’re still going to know it’s you, Malia,'” she joked. “But we respected the fact that she’s trying to make her way.”