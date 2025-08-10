‘Them Little Baby Tiger Marks’: Ciara Lifts Her Shirt to Reveal the Results of Four Pregnancies, but Fans Say They’re Practically Invisible

Ciara is redefining what it means to embrace motherhood in all its forms. The 39-year-old singer and mother of four recently took to Instagram with an empowering message about body positivity, proudly showing the stretch marks she’s earned through her journey as a mom.

In a social media landscape that often pushes unrealistic beauty standards, the “Level Up” artist is opting for vulnerability over perfection — and her fans are loving it.

Ciara showed her post-baby stretch marks in a body-positive Instagram post, drawing praise from fans who say they can barely see them. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Ciara shares 11-year-old Future Zahir with ex-partner Future, and three children with husband Russell Wilson — Sienna Princess, 8, Win Harrison, 5, and 19-month-old Amora Princess.

In her latest post, she addressed the pressure many women feel to hide their postpartum bodies. Wearing a cream sweatsuit, Ciara lifted her shirt and pulled down her waistband to reveal the marks that tell the story of her pregnancies.

“I am a mom of my precious four babies and they have blessed me with these stretch marks,” she said in the sponsored video post. “Why am I going to cover up when I can show off?”

Her message struck a chord with her 35.4 million followers, sparking conversations about self-acceptance and the beauty of motherhood’s physical reminders.

In true Ciara fashion, she added a creative spin, humming along to the melody of “The Hokey Pokey” with new lyrics that perfectly captured her point: “I put my left arm in, I let my worries out. I put my whole self in and I shake it all about. I drop my skinhibitions and I dance it all about, that’s what it’s all about.”

The singer coined “skinhibitions” to describe the hesitations people feel about showing their natural skin.

In the caption, Ciara revealed the deeper purpose behind her post, explaining her collaboration with a brand she respects.

“We all have moments when we don’t feel great about our skin — I’m no different. I’ve been seeing SO many conversations lately feeling like we have to cover up or hide,” she wrote, encouraging followers to share their own experiences.

But in the comment section, many admitted they could barely see the stretch marks she referenced.

“Looking for the stretch marks,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Love it, but I didn’t see anything CiCi.”

The playful banter kept going. “Girl, we love you but them little baby tiger marks ain’t nothing. Let me show you my daddy tiger marks,” one joked.

Another chimed in, “Girl I have stretch marks and I don’t even have kids.”

Supportive messages followed as well, with one person writing, “No mom should be ashamed of stretch marks they are a part of motherhood. We all need to embrace it and just love the skin that was naturally given to us.”

Ciara has long impressed fans with her post-baby transformations. Time and again, she’s bounced back to her pre-pregnancy shape, often sharing her fitness routines along the way.

Her ability to embrace pregnancy changes while still maintaining her figure has made her a role model for many mothers.

The timing of this body-positive message hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Fans have been speculating for months about whether she and Russell Wilson might be working on their fifth child, because of the way they flood the internet with multiple public demonstrations of affection.

Back in December 2024, rumors ramped up after Ciara posted photos in a fur suit with loose, baggy clothing while posing near a private jet. The look reminded fans of her previous pregnancy announcements, where she also wore oversized outfits before revealing she was expecting Amora Princess.

Russell Wilson’s public adoration of his wife only adds to the chatter.

He’s consistently praised Ciara’s beauty and parenting skills, and his affectionate posts about her post-pregnancy glow have people reading between the lines.

Many fans also note that Ciara’s allure hasn’t faded — if anything, it’s grown.

Supporters encourage her to embrace her curves, praising the way she carries her “thickness” in all the right places. Whether she is performing on stage or joining a TikTok challenge to Nicki Minaj’s 2013 song, “High School.”

Others marvel at her ability to look radiant whether she’s in full glamour mode or keeping it casual with the kids. That mix of maternal strength and sex appeal has solidified her status as both relationship goals and a symbol of confidence for women.

Whether or not baby number five is in the plans, Ciara’s latest post is a powerful reminder that motherhood leaves beautiful marks — literally and figuratively.