‘Get Him Some Gorilla Glue’: Lil Duval Clowns Channing Crowder After His Tooth Goes Flying Out of His Mouth Live On Air, Dentist Reacts

Comedian Lil Duval had a field day with Channing Crowder after a video went viral of the former NFL player’s tooth going airborne during a heated discussion about sports. Unfortunately, Crowder’s dentist didn’t think it was a laughing matter.

On May 29, Crowder co-hosted his live radio show on Miami 560 Sports WQAM alongside Marc Hochman and Alex Solana. The panel was in the third hour of their broadcast and was discussing former Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem’s national appeal since he’s become a regular NBA analyst on ESPN.

“I think UD is going to bring, like, even I watched the clips that you sent to us and then watching them this morning, he’s bringing that raw uncut stuff to ESPN,” Crowder began.

However, just before he could complete his thought, one of his pearly whites bit the dust.

“To your point, I think he could swing people —” he began to say as a tooth visibly flew out of his mouth.

Lil Duval Clowns Channing Crowder After His Tooth Goes Flying Out His Mouth Live On-Air, Dentist Reacts (Photos: @lilduval / Instagram ; @channingcrowder / Instagram)

“Oh yeah, it just landed. It just landed. I heard it. I heard it make contact with the desk,” Solana interrupted.

Crowder’s co-hosts joked about it being the third time he’d lost his tooth during the show. The first time occurred on April 18 during a heated debate over the Cavinder twins’ decision to return to the University of Miami to play basketball after skipping the 2023-24 season to pursue a WWE career. Video from the radio show even showed a slow-motion replay of the tooth flying out of his mouth. The following week, Crowder managed to lose his tooth again, this time sending Marc Hochman and producer Alejandro Solana into a fit of laughter.

“What a weird affliction to have that your teeth keep popping out,” co-host Hochman noted. Crowder attempted to offer an explanation for the mishap, saying, “I tried to glue it myself. I don’t think the Gorilla Glue did it.”

Crowder’s dental woes caught the eye of comedian and actor Lil Duval, who couldn’t wait to chime in.

“I had to post this,” the comedian wrote, along with multiple laughing emojis. “You got way too much money for your teeth to still be falling out @channingcrowder,”

“Why you ona podcast with untrustworthy teef?” an Instagram commenter added.

Some fans took to social media to offer solutions to the former NFL player’s issue.

“Someone needs to get him some gorilla glue,” another person suggested.

“On air we will have to set up an appointment with my brother who is a dentist. This can’t keep happening especially when I’m eating lunch,” one person wrote on X.

Others believed Crowder’s latest incident should serve as an example for children.

“Take great care of your teeth’s kids if you don’t want this problem later,” a social media user said.

A few commenters pointed to Crowder’s dentist, whom he has featured on his “The Pivot” podcast in the past.

“Damn… And the dentist who did his teeth is very very famous,” one of Lil Duval’s commenters said. When Duval asked who the dentist was, they directed the comedian to Dr. Amira Ogunleye, the wife of a former football player and a dentist in Miami.

“If the doctor was more focused on dentistry instead of ig modeling it woulda been a better job,” one Instagram commenter replied.

However, Dr. Ogunleye did not take kindly to the jokes. She took to Lil Duval’s comments to set the record straight, suggesting that the reason the former NFL star’s tooth keeps falling out is because he likely didn’t follow doctor’s orders.



“Aht Aht @lilduval I’m his dentist so let’s get into it!!!,” she wrote. “Can veneers come out?? The answer is yes. Does it happen often? The answer is no. GENERAL (not speaking of said client just in general) When you get veneers done we give you a list of dos and donts. You are never supposed to do things that we also advise with your natural teeth. Like chewing ice, using your teeth to crack open crab legs, going over 6 months without a dental cleaning, not using your teeth to open items, and a long list of many other items. We advise all people who grind to wear nightguards. If certain things aren’t followed then this can happen. Hope that helped.”

Crowder’s “New Teeth, Who Dis” episode of “The Pivot” premiered in April 2022. According to his “The Pivot” co-star, Ryan Clark, in the two years since Crowder’s gotten the work done, he’s never had an issue with losing a tooth on their podcast.

“Guys!!! Chan’s teeth gotta stop flying off the shelf. This is getting ridiculous,” Clark tweeted. “Also, it must be radio. This never happens on @thepivot! Although, I WOULD ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT if it did. @OfficialCrowder we gotta get you right. They cost too much.”