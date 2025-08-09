‘She’s a Midlife Crisis Rebound’: Hugh Jackman is Reportedly Willing to Risk His Remaining Fortune to Wed ‘Soul Mate’ Sutton Foster Without a Prenup After Settling $387 Million Divorce With Ex Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman is ready to lay his heart and wealth on the line again. New reports allege that “The Greatest Showman” actor is itching to make his girlfriend, Sutton Foster, his new wife.

The Broadway star was married for 27 years to ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. She filed for divorce in 2023, months into reports that Jackman had begun a romance with “The Music Man” co-star Sutton. The exes share an adopted son and biological daughter.

Hugh Jackman reportedly wants to marry Sutton Foster without a prenup because he believes the actress is his “soul mate.” (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Hugh Jackman’s Estranged Wife Reportedly Furious Over His Affair with Sutton Foster After Years of Double Dating with Their Spouses

The pair did not have a prenuptial agreement in place; however, they seemed to have amicably agreed to unpublicized divorce terms. In June, a judge signed off on the uncontested settlement of his reputed $387 million empire.

“Hugh is so relieved this is all wrapped up and is looking ahead and planning out the rest of his life with Sutton,” a supposed insider told The Globe. The romantic is even willing to forgo a prenup for a second time.

According to another unnamed purported source for Star Magazine, “Hugh’s adamant that he trusts Sutton and that she’s his soulmate… Hugh will be making things official. He doesn’t want or need a prenup — his rationale is that anything they make together would be a 50-50 split, and he’ll hold onto what he had before.”

With my love @Deborra_lee. Can't remember when this was taken. Always side by side. Always will be. pic.twitter.com/qQ4UQSAdlC — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 13, 2014

Jackman’s fans, though, do not have the same prescription for rose-colored glasses as the “Wolverine” actor. “Isn’t that what he also said about the first wife??” asked one person online.

Someone else felt sympathetic towards Furness when they wrote, “His ex wife must fell great after reading his new girlfriend is his soul mate after 26 years of marriage. Low blow.”

A third person remarked this about Sutton: “She’s a midlife crisis rebound who cheated on both her husbands. Obviously he only cheated on one wife. Too bad there’s no one in his life to shake some common sense into him.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are making their romance public after being spotted holding hands during their dinner date! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6yIESqmj3E — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 7, 2025

Seemingly, the only thing preventing a proposal is Sutton’s pending divorce. The actress filed to end her marriage to screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024 after nearly 10 years together. They share an adopted daughter.

The actress also had a three-year marriage to fellow stage actor Christian Borle. The exes have remained friends since calling it quits in 2009. Their bond is rumored to be a thorn in Jackman’s side, but not a deterrent to planning his happily ever after with Sutton.