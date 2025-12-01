‘Shame on Him’: Hugh Jackman’s Debut with Sutton Foster After His Messy Divorce Draws Fresh Heat Over the 27-Year Marriage He Left Behind

Hugh Jackman has officially moved on from his ex-wife but the internet hasn’t.

The infamous “Wolverine” actor made things Instagram official with Sutton Foster since their red carpet debut last month, and nearly a year of facing ridicule for going public after Jackman’s divorce.

Jackman took to Instagram to formally introduce his new relationship to his followers and not everyone is happy about it.

Hugh Jackman’s Instagram debut with Sutton Foster reignited scrutiny over their relationship and the fallout from his recent divorce. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

‘She’s a Midlife Crisis Rebound’: Hugh Jackman is Reportedly Willing to Risk His Remaining Fortune to Wed ‘Soul Mate’ Sutton Foster Without a Prenup After Settling $387 Million Divorce With Ex Deborra-Lee Furness

The Hollywood entertainer shared a charming photo and short video of Foster performing during an intimate moment at the Cafe Carlyle while he watched from behind the camera.

Jackman’s post came not even 30 days after he and Foster wrapped their arms around each other on the AFI Fest carpet in Los Angeles for Song Song Blue.

Their smiles, their closeness, and her sleek satin dress marked their first open appearance as a couple as photographers captured every angle.

For many fans, the Instagram reveal simply confirmed what the festival appearance suggested — that this pairing wasn’t just a rumor or a Broadway friendship but a full step into the public eye. And yet, as soon as the third paragraph rolled around, the reactions arrived like they had been waiting in a queue.

Daily Mail readers weighed in.

“Do actual grown-ups care about things like ‘Instagram official’?” one person wrote, instantly flattening the romance of Jackman’s caption.

Another echoed the emotional fallout ripple by adding, “I hope it works out. To break up two marriages, and affect the happiness of three children, let’s hope it’s the real deal.”

“Lost all respect for him,” echoed the sentiment of many who view the “X-Men” star a bit differently than they did. “He went from being an amazing man to a man we all dislike,” said another.

Others were far more blunt as one person wondered, “I wonder if the age difference play part of his divorce. Also, he should of wait[ed] to end his marriage before starting to date her. Shame on him.”

And then came the stinger from someone hurt on behalf of his former wife: “He’s downgraded from the wife that done everything for him! Silly little man!!”

A few claimed Foster was only with Jackman for the fame, including one who said, “Yet most here had never heard of her before she started with a married man while she also was still married. Says it all.”

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

His latest debut with Foster revived chatter that he’d “let himself go” after he appeared noticeably more worn during a different red carpet appearance in October 2025. It didn’t help that fans believed the relationship overlapped with both of their marriages to other people.

Jackman and Foster met on Broadway in 2022, and although neither has confirmed when their romance truly began, the timeline still lives loudly in the comments.

Their appearances — at Richard Marx’s “After Hours Confession,” the Fetch Pet Gala, and the Song Song Blue premiere — only strengthened the idea that they were moving quickly and confidently into couplehood, even while her divorce remains pending.

Meanwhile, Jackman continues to navigate the emotional aftermath of his split from Deborra-Lee Furness.

After nearly three decades together, Furness described the end of their marriage as a betrayal that “cut deep,” and recent reporting suggests she is preparing a tell-all that could include her reflections on the breakdown of their union.

The timeline around Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman has drawn heavy scrutiny since they began working together in 2022, a year before Jackman announced his split from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023.

But Foster didn’t file for divorce until October 2024, while Jackman’s divorce was finalized on June 3, 2025, after an uncontested filing from Deborrah a month earlier in New York. Reports say they agreed to divide an estimated $387 million fortune.

Still, she hasn’t escaped her own criticisms either. The backlash intensified after her solo arrival at the Fetch Pet Gala, where she appeared a bit overwhelmed by the cameras before Jackman slipped in later to support her during dinner.

She is still legally married to well-known billionaire Ted Griffin. She filed for an uncontested divorce from Griffin just days before what would have been the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary in October 2024.