‘It’s Called Mid Life Crisis’: Hugh Jackman’s Estranged Wife Reportedly Furious Over His Alleged Affair with Sutton Foster After Years of Double Dating with Their Spouses

Hugh Jackman, 56, and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, are officially headed toward divorce, two years after publicly announcing their split.

There were no clear signs of divorce until Furness officially filed on May 27. But, apparently, Jackman’s reputed new girlfriend allegedly tried to get close to Furness before she parted ways with the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star in Sept. 2023.

Sutton Foster, 50, has been romantically linked to Jackman since they starred in “The Music Man” play, which opened on Broadway in February 2022. However, she is still legally married to “Ocean’s Eleven” screenwriter Ted Griffin.

Deborra-Lee Furness, estranged wife of Hugh Jackman (L); Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster (R). (Photos by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; suttonlenore/Instagram)

According to the Daily Mail, Furness suspected the two were having an emotional affair while seemingly befriending her and having dinner dates with their husbands.

“The fact that Sutton used to go on double dates and tried so hard to befriend Deb is extremely disturbing to her,” an anonymous source told the British tabloid.

Following “The Music Man” premiere, unsubstantiated rumors claimed Jackman and Foster cheated on their respective spouses. Furness allegedly wants Foster to take “accountability” for contributing to the end of her marriage.

“She will never have anything to do with Sutton,” the purported insider added. “Deb is friends with Sutton’s ex, and they both share a deep sense of betrayal.”

The ongoing drama involving Furness, Jackman, and Foster remains a hot topic among celebrity watchers. People on the internet voiced their views on the fallout from the scandalous situation.

“And this is why I wouldn’t double date, there is always someone on the sidelines wanting what you have,” read a comment on the Daily Mail article.

“So he moved on. He’s not the first one in history to do that. Being bitter and twisted doesn’t help her and her reputation at all!” a second commenter posted, targeting Furness.

A third person claimed, “Hugh Jackman has totally lost his glow and his looking old. He should have stuck with Deb, she looked great but more age appropriate.”

Another individual offered Furness advice by writing, “She’s done alright out of it, take the money and enjoy your life.”

Jackman was also blasted when someone suggested, “It’s called mid life crisis. He is even dying his hair. All the symptoms are there.”

Despite the signs of bad blood brewing, he and Furness released a joint statement with the Emmy Award-winning actor, expressing an amicable split after 27 years of marriage and two children.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the pair stated to People in September 2023.

The statement resumed, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness shared a reflection on “betrayal” and the end of their relationship mere days after filing for divorce from the actor. pic.twitter.com/Bw7j9MhVlt — E! Online Asia (@eonlineasia) June 1, 2025

However, Furness later spoke out about experiencing a “traumatic journey of betrayal” and a “profound wound that cuts deep” amid filing divorce papers in New York’s Suffolk County Supreme Court on May 23.

“Deb released her statement and is now focusing on moving forward with her life,” the Daily Mail source said. “She has done the work that she needs to not allow this to hold her back from living or falling in love again. Deb knows that one day this will all come back around to the both of them.”

Jackman supposedly felt “extremely disappointed” by Furness’ remarks. The longtime cast member of the “X-Men” movie franchise expected both sides to refrain from publicly attacking each other, one of his alleged associates reportedly said.

Furness and Jackman first met on the set of the Australian television show “Correlli.” They tied the knot on April 11, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia, and adopted a son, Oscar, in 2000. Five years later, they expanded their family again and adopted a daughter named Ava.

“It’s so interesting being a parent, and they’ve both made me smarter than I think I ever could have been on my own,” Furness told People magazine in 2020.

She continued, “But when you’re a parent, you can’t lie to them or yourself. They will shine a light on every one of your flaws, your Achilles‘ heel, whatever. You’ve got to look at yourself.”

Foster has been married twice. She wed “Smash” actor Christian Borle in 2006 before divorcing in 2009. She married wed Griffin in 2014 but didn’t file for divorce until Oct. 2024. Foster and Griffin welcomed a daughter, Emily, in March 2017.