‘Jackman Cheats on Sutton and Sutton Runs Back to Borle for Comfort’: Fans Predict the End of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s Relationship After His Reported Jealousy Over Her Bond with Ex

Rumor has it that Hugh Jackman is getting jealous in his relationship.

There is no true trouble in paradise yet between him and Sutton Foster, but the “Wolverine” star reportedly is uncomfortable with his girlfriend’s closeness with her ex. And this isn’t just any past lover. The man in question is Foster’s first ex-husband Christian Borle.

The Globe tabloid reports that it was told by a purported insider that while Foster and Jackman appear to have a good thing going, the latter is bothered with Borle being around so much.

Hugh Jackman reportedly bothered by Sutton Foster’s closeness with her ex. (Photo. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

“Right up front, you can’t ignore the fact that Hugh and Sutton have a million things in common and their endless number of shared interests means this relationship has a real chance at going the distance,” the alleged source told the Globe. “But what’s baffling to Hugh and everybody in Hugh’s world who is just getting to know Sutton now, is how close she continues to be to her first husband Christian, who is a pretty constant presence in her life as he continues to chase his own Broadway dreams.”

But Foster and Borle’s romance has long been over. They got married in 2006 and ended things in 2009, and Foster even went on to marry someone else after that. But they still run in similar spaces because they are both Broadway actors. That’s another factor that seems to bother Jackman, because he is a Broadway actor as well.

Jackman “prefers to be surrounded by excellence” according to the source, who also describe Borle as “a mid-tier Broadway actor, whereas Sutton and Hugh himself are certified living legends.”

The source added, “It’s just something Hugh has had to grudgingly get used to as he and Sutton fire out a future together. It’s telling that even as Hugh begins to green-light and back plays in New York through his new production company, he’s not bending over backwards to fit Christian into those plans and shows, even though he’s always looking for work.”

“For Hugh, no matter how connected you are, and no matter how close you are to Sutton, you have to earn your place up on that stage – no exceptions!”

Fans reacted to these rumors on Jackman’s concerns about Borle in the comments section of Yahoo’s repost of the Globe article.

One person wrote, “Aw the cheater is worried about someone cheating on him?”

Another said, “He’s going to be cheated on the whole duration of the relationship.”

Someone else typed, “Prediction: Jackman cheats on Sutton and Sutton runs back to Borle for comfort, because they’re such good friends.”

Foster wrote about her breakup with Borle in her 2023 memoir “Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life.”

“This was a very painful agreement we had made, as shortly after we got married, we realized that we both wanted more from our relationship,” she wrote. “We were best friends and frankly more like roommates than partners.”

“I will say that Christian and I were brutally honest with each other the entire time. There were no secrets. No one cheated,” her remarks continued.

This might’ve been the first time Foster publicly responded to cheating rumors but it wasn’t the last. For months, in 2024, there were rumors that Foster and Jackman were having an affair following their splits from both of their longtime partners.

Jackman announced his split from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023 after 27 years of marriage and two children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 20. Their divorce was finalized on June 25.

Foster, on the other hand, filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years in October 2024, Her and her estranged husband, Ted Griffin, share their 8-year-old daughter Emily.

Foster and Jackman have already crossed paths before throughout their Broadway careers but they got reconnected as the two leading roles in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man.” After doing previews of the play in 2021, they opened in 2022 and had their last performance in 2023.

For a while, Foster and Jackman’s relationship was all whispers and rumors but in January 2025, they confirmed it. People magazine released photos of the couple holding hands after enjoying dinner together in Santa Monica, California.