‘He was a Snake’: Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife Plotting to Expose Everything Following the Actor’s Flirty Red Carpet Debut with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman‘s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness is set to reveal some intimate details in the next must-read tell-all celebrity story. The former couple finalized their divorce after nearly three decades of marriage in June, two years after the pair announced their split. The co-parents share adult children Oscar Maximilian and Ava Eliot.

Furness, 69, is reportedly in the throes of landing a deal for a “bold, emotional memoir about love, identity, and starting over” just weeks after Jackson’s red carpet debut with Sutton Foster.

“She’s reclaiming her voice. She spent years being known as Hugh’s wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth,” a purported insider told British journalist Rob Shuter about Furness’ book.

Women’s Day reported on June 3, weeks before the couple’s uncontested divorce was finalized, that they spoke to a source who claimed, “She’s been writing down all her thoughts, the good and the bad, and logging every detail of this ugly roller-coaster divorce. As soon as her lawyers allow it, she will be talking to publishers about a deal.”

The individual also noted to the Australian tabloid, “Clearly she’s frustrated, and it’s rare for her to take a step like this, but it’s aggravating to have no voice while Hugh can do whatever he wants.”

Fans who have turned their backs on Jackman, 57, are fully on board with Furness cashing in on their turmoil.

“Hugh did her dirty and he knows it. Write that book girl and spill it!” raved one supporter. Another wrote, “Go for it Debs! He was a snake. You owe him nothing. You gave it all up for him & the children. Now it’s your turn to shine & that you will do!”

Jackson and Sutton recently made their first red carpet appearance together on Oct. 26 at the “Song Sung Blue” premiere, Jackman’s latest film. A disappointed People magazine reader claimed, “He just wanted someone Younger didn’t respect Deb enough to be honest after all the things He constantly said about His marriage,” after seeing their official debut.

Another person wrote, “Can’t wait until she cheats on him and we’re supposed to feel sorry for him.” The couple has remained tight-lipped about their romance, but close friends have spilled to tabloids that the two are in love and looking forward to a future together.

News of Furness’s explosive book came days after multiple reports alleged that the Broadway talent and his ex-wife met for “peace talks” in New York City.

A gabbing observer told RadarOnline, “It’s been two years now since they officially separated, and it really is time to let the hatred and anger go,” but that “it has taken her time to feel ready.”

Moreover, they shared, “It’s hard to imagine they will ever be close friends again. But if they can at least get to a point where they can celebrate family milestones together without tension, that will mean a whole lot for their kids.”

Bearing news of the forthcoming memoir, a critic wrote, “They got together a couple of times recently BECAUSE Deborra is writing the book. Hugh is trying to get on her good side. Ha!” A fourth commenter said, “She can do whatever she wants. She is divorced. Everything is fair in love and war. Affairs are ugly. I look at her x and his new thing as disgusting.”

The “Wolverine” actor rebounded from the breakup with his “Till There Was You” co-star, Sutton Foster. Rumors of an affair began to circulate soon after his and Furness’ separation was publicized. At the time, Sutton, 50, was also married to ex-husband Ted Griffin, with whom she shares daughter Emily Dale. She and Borle divorce in 2024.