‘He Was a Cheater with Their Friend’: Hugh Jackman Reportedly Scrambling as Estranged Wife Considers Exposing His Secrets in Explosive Tell-All Amid Sutton Foster Rumors

Hugh Jackman reportedly is scrambling to control the narrative as his messy divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness threatens to expose deeply personal details about their 27-year marriage.

The “X-Men” actor is said to be deeply worried that his estranged wife may be preparing to share intimate secrets about their relationship in a tell-all memoir or high-profile television interview.

The dissolution of Jackman’s marriage to Furness was shocking to many.

Hugh Jackman fears his ex-wife may expose marriage secrets in a tell-all amid his romance with Sutton Foster. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

After 27 years together, the couple announced their separation in September 2023, initially presenting a united front of mutual respect and love. However, the narrative took a dramatically different turn when Furness filed for divorce in May 2025, accompanied by public statements that painted a far more complex picture of their relationship’s demise.

According to RadarOnline, a contact close to Jackman revealed he is nervous about what his ex might reveal, despite her staying mostly silent during their marriage and the early stages of their separation.

The alleged contact said the “Wolverine” actor is “seriously anxious about what she might disclose” in the future, thinking she might one day write a memoir about their relationship and give details or agree to a tell-all TV chat with a large network or journalist.

“Deborra has remained silent and handled things privately, largely out of respect for the children and to preserve her own dignity and peace of mind,” the alleged insider shared. “But now that everything is finalized, she’s free to speak up if she chooses.”

Jackman’s alleged relationship with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster is said to have begun in 2022 during their run in “The Music Man” on Broadway, though it didn’t become public until January 2025. Their onstage connection has since become a focal point of speculation — and, reportedly, a source of deep hurt for Furness.

While Jackman and Foster maintain their relationship began after both had separated from their respective spouses, Furness reportedly feels betrayed by how quickly her ex-husband moved on with someone she once held frequent double dates with Foster and Foster’s husband, “Ocean’s Eleven’ screenwriter Ted Griffin.

Sutton Foster files for divorce from husband of 10 years Ted Griffin amid relationship rumors with Hugh Jackman.



The 2 were in the Broadway hit “The Music Man” from Dec 2021 to Jan 2023.



Jackman also filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/l1sAidi9tX — BoreCure (@CureBore) October 24, 2024

Financial documents reveal the sophisticated nature of their separation, with property records showing that Furness paid $11.7 million to acquire Jackman’s stake in their Manhattan penthouse just days before filing for divorce.

The transaction settled which of the two will keep the nearly 5,000-square-foot Chelsea property originally purchased for $21 million in 2022, just one piece of the pair’s global real estate portfolio spanning the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Still Facebook fans would not let up on the Marvel actor who turned his once private family and marriage into a mockery in the media.

“Why not? You were the cheater and embarrassed her,” wrote one person siding with Furness allegedly writing a tell-all book.

Another said, “And so she should. He was a cheater with their friend,” while a third added, “Guess he should have respected her enough to leave before hooking up with his co-star (which is not a step up). I hope she does.”

Some say it’s completely Jackman’s fault if his ex-wife decides to expose his darkest secrets to Hollywood.

“I hope she tells the world – although I do believe that she won’t as she is a classy woman!” said a fourth person. “He should not have betrayed her,” concluded another.

Furness recently broke her silence about the split with pointed comments about betrayal and trauma.

She referenced navigating “the traumatic journey of betrayal” and described it as “a profound wound that cuts deep.”

Tabloids quickly seized on her remarks, claiming they caught Jackman off guard. Citing unnamed “insiders,” reports suggest he was genuinely surprised by Furness’ pointed comments and doesn’t share her view of how their relationship unraveled.

The couple’s current dynamic has been described as complicated and strained, particularly as Furness appears empowered to share her side of the story for the first time. Industry insiders — or anyone else who realizes the two had been married for 27 years — note that she possesses intimate knowledge of Jackman’s rise to fame and personal struggles, making the prospect of a memoir or high-profile television interview particularly concerning for the actor.

“Hugh is already stressed over the relatively gentle statement Debs made once the divorce was finalized,” Radar’s alleged insider revealed. “He didn’t see it coming and has been telling everyone they know how ‘betrayed’ he feels.”

Happy birthday @Deborra_lee.

This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you. You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship & love. Your light & joy lights up all around you! We hope you bask in that glow each day forward! x pic.twitter.com/wrGuLWgjiL — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 30, 2022

The irony of both parties feeling betrayed underscores the complex emotions surrounding their separation.

Despite the personal turmoil, both Jackman and Furness remain committed to co-parenting their two adopted children, son, Oscar, 25, and daughter, Ava, 19. The family dynamic has become even more intricate, as The Star reports there are whispers that Jackman and Foster are considering adoption themselves, potentially creating a blended family situation that adds another layer of complexity to an already delicate situation.

Foster also shares an adopted daughter, Emily, with her husband Griffin, who was born in 2017.