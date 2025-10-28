‘What Happened to Him?’: Hugh Jackman’s Red Carpet Debut with Sutton Foster After Messy Divorce Has Fans Shocked by How Much He’s Let Himself Go

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are still going strong despite not everyone agreeing with how they allegedly got together.

Both actors were married to other people when they met and began working together on a Broadway show in 2022. Just one short year later, rumors of cheating began spiraling around Hollywood, especially since neither had filed for divorce. Even now, one party is still legally married to someone else.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster make their red carpet debut in Los Angeles. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

‘She’s a Midlife Crisis Rebound’: Hugh Jackman is Reportedly Willing to Risk His Remaining Fortune to Wed ‘Soul Mate’ Sutton Foster Without a Prenup After Settling $387 Million Divorce With Ex Deborra-Lee Furness

The couple made their red carpet debut on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the AFI Fest premiere of Jackman’s most recent film, “Song Song Blue.” The “Wolverine” star wore a classic black suit, while Foster went for a satin black spaghetti strapped dress at the Los Angeles event.

The two were all smiles at the event, just as they were days prior in New York at the Richard Marx’s After Hours Confession concert. However, not everyone was smiling for them now.

One person in the comment section of the Daily Mail’s story about the AFI Fest said, “Sincerely this red carpet debut is a slap on the face of his ex-wife Deborra. She deserved more respect as Sutton behavior was and still is deplorable.”

Another wrote, “The world knows they’re lying cheaters who betray – Faces of 2 hyenas. What a disgrace.”

Some even stated that they could no longer support the two actors’ work.

“I just am not interested in him or her as actors anymore because of the way they’ve behaved with their affair. I was going to watch her show Younger but now have no interest,” said one person.

Some fans shifted from their relationship to focus on the couple’s looks as one said, “What happened to him….. he looks bad. I always thought he was a good-looking man, but since divorce.. nope.”

Another said, “The dyed hair hasn’t helped. He looks like a mousy man now!”

“He sure likes them plain Jane!” said one person about Sutton. “She is so hot in her Younger series, but here she looks like a librarian!” Another wrote, “Looks like he’s wearing a rug.”

“The Music Man” Broadway musical co-stars have not been forgiven by vocal members of the public for purportedly cheating on their former spouses and breaking up their marriages to be with each other.

While the two worked together in 2022 for the Broadway musical, rumors swirled that a romantic affair had sparked off-stage. By September 2023, Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, released a statement to announce their separation.

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

The gossip began to simmer even more when Foster filed for divorce from her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2024 after being married for almost 10 years.

By January of this year, the allegations seemingly were confirmed when Jackman and Foster went public with their relationship. People magazine published photos of the couple smiling as they held hands while walking the streets of Los Angeles.

Furness filed for an uncontested divorce in May, making it an easy process for a judge to sign off. It was finalized weeks later in June.

Though the formal divorce appeared to be a breeze, the months and years leading to this official split were not. Jackman and Furness share two adopted children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, who allegedly were struggling with their parents’ breakup.

As for Foster, her divorce from her estranged husband is still pending. After she initiated the filing last year, In Touch reported that Griffin responded to the petition with counterclaims. But since Foster answered those counterclaims last December, there haven’t been any updated reports on any movement of the case. The couple share an 8-year-old adopted daughter named Emily.