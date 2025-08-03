‘Show Some Respect’: Nicole Kidman Under Fire for Staying Silent About Hugh Jackman’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Relationship with Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Still in the Picture

Nicole Kidman is in a tight spot when it comes to her longstanding friendship with both Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness.

The “Babygirl” actress, who has been close friends with both parties, found herself at the center of their messy divorce after people speculated that Kidman wasn’t being a loyal friend to Furness and had possibly embraced what some consider Jackman’s “midlife crisis” romance with Broadway co-star Sutton Foster.

Nicole Kidman’s loyalty is in question amid reports she knew about Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster before he revealed separation from first wife, Deborrah. (Photos by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; Hughjackman/Instagram; Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Globe shared inside information from a close source claiming Kidman “didn’t immediately jump on board” with Jackman’s new relationship but “was very sad Hugh and Deb couldn’t work it out.”

The outlet also claimed that the source said, “Nicole recognizes that Hugh’s found someone he’s clearly madly in love with,” and her friend is “very keen” for her to get to know his new love, to which she has “agreed.”

A source close to the situation shared insight into Furness’s feelings about Kidman possibly violating the “girl code.” According to the insider, the 69-year-old actress is seeking “support” right now and has drawn a firm boundary — she doesn’t want people around who “kiss up” to her ex and his new girlfriend. The source added that Furness is “pretty upset that Nicole isn’t siding with her,” reinforcing just how strongly she feels about the situation.

Kidman’s friendship with Jackman and Furness goes back to when she met Jackman in 2008 while working on the film “Australia.”

Although Kidman hasn’t publicly picked sides, the news from the alleged source is a little different from the inside details that were dropped earlier this year when Jackman and Foster were photographed touring Malibu mansions together.

Another unnamed purported source claimed Kidman felt her fellow Aussie Jackman “doesn’t need her right now” because he has “the best team of handlers” and is “in the throes of his new romance,” New Idea reported it was told. At the time, her focus was on Furness, who had stood by her side during her highly publicized divorce from Tom Cruise and was “ready 24/7 to jump on a plane and be by her side any time.”

The source also claimed that with a “true circle of friends around her like Nicole,” Furness was sure to be able to get through the highly traumatic time.

Although she has tried to keep a low-key approach, some people on social media have criticized Kidman for not condemning Jackman or more visibly supporting Furness.

“Hugh Jackman could show some respect to his first wife and continue his new relationship in a low key manner. Nicole Kidman could do the same,” said one critic reader.

Another pointed out how this doesn’t have to be a “choose sides” situation. “I think you can be friends and supportive with who you want to be. Exes should not expect their friends to choose sides. You can still maintain a friendship with both.”

While this person pointed out the karma in the situation. “And Nicole expected sympathy after Tom Cruise. I guess you stay with the power player, hey Nic? Her career is aging out and so it goes.”

And this follower isn’t letting everyone forget, Jackman’s role in the demise of his own marriage. “Highly disappointed with Nicole! Debora does not deserve this and Jackman most definitely does not deserve any loyalty or respect,” they began. “In fact, Jackman does not deserve anything at all. Seriously done with him… never plan to watch anything of his in the future. Middle-aged has-been dealing with mid-life crisis!!! Yuck and eeeeewwwww!!” the person continued.

A fifth person said, “This is probably her way of saying that she wants to be in the next action movie or Broadway show with Jackman. The ex-wife doesn’t offer her this opportunity. Also, Nicole’s [husband Keith] Urban still wants to be friends with them and play music together.”

Furness and Jackman announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage in September 2023. The two went public with their split by providing a statement to People, saying they “decided to separate to pursue our individual growth” and claiming they would “undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness.”

After their ambivalent statement, things took a turn when it was revealed that Jackman’s romantic involvement with Foster allegedly began while he was still legally married to Furness. Rumors about their alleged affair began in 2022 during their stint in Broadway’s “The Music Man.”

Furness filed for divorce in May of this year, when she provided a solo statement to the Daily Mail detailing her feelings about her failed marriage.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

She mentioned her beliefs were what was helping her “navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.” She ended her statement with, “I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”

Meanwhile, Foster and Jackman appear to be leaning more into their new romance as they reportedly spent a getaway at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts, in mid-July, according to US Weekly.