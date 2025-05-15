‘He and Lady Heroin Have Been on the Low’: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Harvey Accused of Staying Out of the Spotlight as Longstanding Infidelity and Divorce Rumors Persist

Steve and Marjorie Harvey have still seemingly been cautious when it comes to posting their personal life on social media.

The married couple of 17 years, usually known for frequently sharing photos of their outings and family moments, have noticeably slowed down their posting—and fans are starting to take notice.

Marjorie was nowhere to be found in a video Steve posted of himself teaching his longtime stylist Elly Karamoh how to fish on May 12. The outing took place on the couple’s sprawling 1,600-acre Georgia ranch, but her absence didn’t go unnoticed.

The video starts with Steve constantly yelling at Karamoh to “Give me the godd-mn net.” Karamoh finally pulls the fish up with the net but falls back laughing hysterically on the ground and saying, “We got it. We got it.”

But Steve looks toward the camera with a dumbfounded facial expression, causing Karamoh to laugh.

The “Family Feud” host posted, “Man When I tell you I regret inviting my Wardrobe stylist to fish at my ranch …” in his caption, and Karamoh hit back in his comments. He said, “Lmao the point is to catch the fish which I did #Champion.”

While many people couldn’t help but laugh at the silly moment, one made another observation regarding Steve’s wife.

One person on Lipstick Alley said, “Anyone notice that he and lady heroin have been on the low low, low, low. I remember when every week she had a new vanity post on here.”

Just last month XONecole posted an article about the 68-year-old Steve writing a love letter to Marjorie, and fans on Threads didn’t miss the opportunity to bring up the rumors again.

One person wrote, “This the one that was smashing the bodyguard right?”

Another said, “She there for the check…go broke and watch her leave.”

Nearly two years ago rumors started that Marjorie cheated on Steve with a chef and a personal bodyguard. The claim first surfaced in the summer of 2023, but no clear source or solid evidence has ever emerged to support it.

There were also unsubstantiated rumors claiming Marjorie was seeking $400 million in a divorce settlement, despite Steve only having a net worth of $200 million.

Since then, social media users have noticed that the couple seem to post each other less often. Steve’s page is now mostly filled with clips from past and current episodes of ‘Family Feud,’ while 60-year-old Marjorie still shares photos of Steve and their family—just not as frequently as before.

His wife shut down the hearsay by sharing a screenshot of an article from Matt McMillen Ministries titled “How to Handle Being Lied About” in Aug. 2023.

In her Instagram caption, Marjorie wrote, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your loved ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you.”

“The Original Kings of Comedy” star also addressed the rumors at the InvestFest event in Atlanta that same year.

Speaking to the crowd, Steve said, “Before I get started, just let me say I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though. Sometimes you just wanna respond.”

The couple have been married since 2007 and they don’t have any children together but have a blended family of seven children from their previous marriages. Steve was married to Marcia from 1981 to 1994 and together they welcomed their twin daughters Brandi and Karli, as well as their son Broderick. As for Steve’s second wife Mary Shackelford, he was married to her from 1996 to 2005. They had their son Wynton.

Marjorie was also married twice. Her first husband, Jim Townsend, was sentenced to life for a nonviolent drug conspiracy crime in the early 2000s but was released early in 2019. Before going off to prison they had their son Jason and daughter Morgan. Marjorie later went on to marry Donnell Woods and the two had a daughter, Lori Harvey, whom Steve later adopted.