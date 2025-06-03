‘She Had His Chef’: Steve Harvey Swoons Over Wife Marjorie’s Dance Moves In Resurfaced Clip, But Fans Suspect She’s Mesmerized Other Men Too During Their Marriage

Steve Harvey fans agree he should just “let them haters talk” because it is evident that he and Marjorie Harvey have an unbreakable bond.

The lovebirds will celebrate their 18th anniversary in July, despite facing recurring rumors of infidelity and divorce.

Marjorie never entertained the salacious hearsay, but Steve made it known that his wife has always been faithful. He defended her loyalty and the strength of their marriage — a sentiment echoed by his most loyal supporters.

Marjorie Harvey cheating rumors resurface when Steve Harvey fans scrutinize the couple’s chemistry in resurfaced talk show clip. (Photos: Marjorie_harvey/Instagram.)

On Harvey’s Facebook page, hordes of users gushed over the couple’s playful and flirty dynamic in a resurfaced clip from his defunct eponymous talk show. In the video, the duo proved they were able to keep up with the younger generations’ dance moves.

Marjorie showed off her moves while doing a seated version of the whip and nae nae dance.

The “King of Comedy” star seemed smitten with her as she wriggled her hips. “Baby…” he muttered to his wife.

In the comments, several people agreed, “Steve knows Marjorie got him whipped.” “She was getting him hot and bothered,” read a second reaction. A third viewer wrote, “I love how he loves him some her lol.”

But not everyone shared the sentiment. In fact, one person suggested that the same tactics that kept the star of “The Steve Harvey Show” mesmerized also worked wonders for others.

That individual said, “Steve knows she had his chef his pool boy [and] whoever else was around when he out of town she related to the hodashians.”

A 2017 clip from “Celebrity Family Feud,” featuring Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, has resurfaced online in March. In the clip, Steve reads a question to the contestants: “We asked 100 married women: Some days I’d be willing to trade my man for a really good what?”

Marjorie buzzes in without hesitation and answers, “Pool boy,” catching Steve clearly off guard. “A good what? What did you just say?” he asked. Marjorie laughed and insisted she was just joking, repeating “pool boy” through her giggles. But her husband, Steve pulls away and snaps, “Get your damn hands off me! Trade me in for no damn pool boy!”

Marjorie was the subject of rumors in alleging that she cheated on Steve with one of his chefs and a bodyguard in 2023. That summer, the comic tried to shut down the discourse, telling InvestFest attendees, “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy.”

COMEDIAN STEVE HARVEY DEFENDS WIFE MARJORIE HARVEY AGAINST CHEATING ALLEGATIONS AND RUMORS SHE BROKE UP HIS OTHER MARRIAGE 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Yb2QUgaT9H — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) September 11, 2023

Someone else in the Facebook comments remarked, “Question how do u marry ur mistress?”

Harvey first encountered Marjorie in 1990 when she attended one of his comedy shows. At the time, he was married to his first wife, Marcia Harvey, and Marjorie to convicted drug kingpin Jimmy Townsend.

The two reconnected years later in 2005 while the host was going through a divorce from his second wife, Mary Shackleford. The timeline of their dealings has long been scrutinized for the romantic overlap.