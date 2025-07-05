‘I Can’t Walk Next to Her and Looking Like I Was Looking’: Steve Harvey Praises Wife Marjorie for Making Him Ditch His Oversized Suits

Steve Harvey gets a lot of praise for having good taste in the well-tailored suits he often wears. But the “Family Feud” host says the credit should be directed toward his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

On June 28, Harvey uploaded a collaboration advertisement post to Instagram with luxury menswear brand AMIRI. In the video, which Harvey starred in, he opened up about his attraction to the brand and how Marjorie upped his fashion game.

Steve Harvey credits his wife Marjorie for helping him step his fashion game up. (Photo: Marjorie_harvey/Instagram.)

“I’ve been to Paris, I can’t tell you how many times, because it’s my wife’s favorite city,” he said at the start of the clip. “And she’s always loved fashion, but Marjorie has been the catalyst for all of the changes I’ve made.”

While Harvey praises Marjorie in a voiceover, the video captures him suiting up in a black and bejeweled AMIRI suit to attend the AMIRI Spring-Summer 2026 Runway Show.

Harvey joined Marjorie, who looked stunning in a burnt orange satin dress, as they walked hand in hand before later arriving to the show. But “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” host wasn’t done talking about his wife in the video.

“I can’t walk next to her and looking like I was looking. Pretty much my wife jumped it off,” he said.

Fans commented under the Instagram video, praising the Harveys for their display of wealth and love.

One person said, “Alright Steve & Marjorie!! You better let’em know!!”

Another commented, “What a great woman can do for the man she loves when he loves her back.”

“You and your wife are such a great couple and example of what love and wealth looks like. Enjoy every moment and cheers to you!” said a third person.

The “Family Feud” host is known for his iconic suits. Between the late 1990s and early 2000s, Harvey sported a low tapered afro and wore oversized suits in his comedy specials and even on his sitcom “The Steve Harvey Show.”

At that time, the suits featured a boxy fit with wide leg pants. At the time, Harvey’s suits featured a boxy fit with wide-leg pants. While his looks were often bold — showcasing colorful tones and striking patterns — the popular suit styles of that era leaned toward more muted colors. His fashion choices made him stand out from the crowd.

However, Marjorie was not a fan. After getting married in 2007 and blending their families and seven children, Steve ditched the loose-fitting suits and opted for a more tight-fit look.

In a 2021 interview with GQ magazine, he shared what Marjorie’s reaction was when she had finally had enough of Harvey’s big suits.

“That’s the crazy part about it, because my wife is my biggest critic and my biggest fan. And she stopped me from wearing the big long suits a long time ago,” he explained.

“She said, “Steve, can I talk to you?” She said, “I’m tired of being married to a pimp.” And I went, “What?” I was stunned, because you married me and that’s all I had was big suits. She said, “Yeah, but I was going to change you anyway.”

Marjorie is a former stylist who introduced her husband to his current stylist Elly Karamoh. Karamoh has been working with the entire family since 2019 and occasionally styles Marjorie, her daughter Lori Harvey, and their sons.

Karamoh said he actually admired Harvey’s style especially for the colors and patterns.

In 2021, he told USA Today that he wanted to “bring back his colors, but in a very European silhouette.”

Fast-forward to present day, Harvey gets even more attention for his sharp attire now, and that’s all thanks to his wife and his stylist.

Speaking of Karamoh, he had a major hand with getting Harvey involved with AMIRI. In the advertising video, Harvey said, “My stylist, he introduced me to AMIRI, and I thought it was so dope, you know. They had a look that I was attracted to, and that’s how I got drawn to him,” he said.

Harvey ended the video with high remarks about the brand’s founder, Mike Amiri. He said, “I want to see what he’s got coming because the style is so me, you know. It’s like a throwback. I think he’s going to be really, really top notch in the game. I think this year, man, gon’ really put him out there.”

The AMIRI fashion show, attended by the Harveys and Karamoh, took place in Paris on June 26. While there, the couple also celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.