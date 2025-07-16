‘Hard to Tell Her Truth from Her Lies’: Kim Kardashian’s Shaky Memory About the Time She ‘Forgot’ North West at a Hotel Is Raising Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian has built an empire on carefully curated moments, but sometimes the most unguarded ones follow her for years.

More than a decade after a seemingly innocent moment outside a Paris hotel sparked endless speculation, the reality star and business mogul is still setting the record straight about what really happened that day in 2014 when she appeared to leave her then-toddler daughter, North West, behind.

Kim Kardashian changed her story about why she left daughter North West at a Paris hotel, and fans aren’t buying her new explanation. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The incident that refused to fade from public memory occurred during Paris Fashion Week in October 2014, when paparazzi cameras captured Kim exiting the luxurious Le Royal Monceau hotel wearing a form-fitting powder pink distressed two-piece set with a gray coat draped over her shoulders.

The footage shows her walking toward a waiting vehicle, checking inside, speaking with someone in her entourage, then suddenly turning around to rush back into the hotel.

Moments later, she emerged again, this time carrying 1-year-old North on her hip.

The optics were problematic, and the internet was swift with its judgment. Critics immediately accused Kim of being so focused on her photo opportunity that she had genuinely forgotten her baby inside. The narrative that she was a neglectful mother prioritizing her image over her child’s safety took hold quickly and stubbornly.

Kim initially pushed back against the accusations with a series of defensive tweets that October.

“I went to the car to make sure the car seat was in because the day before we had a car seat issue,” she explained, attempting to frame her actions as responsible parenting.

She even injected some humor into her defense, writing, “Do u guys really think a 1 year old would be inside the lobby by herself! Oh wait she was waiting to check out lol.”

But the car seat explanation, while plausible, never fully satisfied skeptics who continued to question her version of events. For ten years, the incident remained a persistent talking point among critics who viewed it as emblematic of Kim’s alleged vanity and misplaced priorities.

Fast-forward to July 11, 2025, when the Skims founder decided to finally tell the whole truth in an Instagram Stories post that would reignite the decade-old controversy.

“I wanted to show off the look before holding her bc her outfit didn’t match mine!” she confessed on a post on her Instagram stories, according to E News!, adding emphatically, “I didn’t forget her!!!!”

The revelation that fashion coordination, not safety concerns, had motivated her initial solo exit from the hotel provided ammunition for both supporters and detractors.

When the Daily Mail posted Kim’s updated story, their readers weighed in with outrage.

“Hard to tell her truth from her lies,” one commenter wrote, while another asked pointedly, “So was it the outfit or the car seat?”

The skepticism was palpable, with some suggesting that admitting to fashion-motivated decision-making was somehow worse than the original accusation.

“Forgetting the baby would be better than deliberating leaving her because she clashes with her outfit!” one critic argued.

Others were less diplomatic in their assessment.

“That’s the lamest excuse ever. She obviously forgot the kid,” another reader declared. “The truth is she walked out of the hotel the first time without her baby and she had to return to get her,” noted one individual.

Coming to her defense, one person said, “She would never forget her babies, give me a break.

The irony isn’t lost that North, now 12 years old, has grown into quite the fashion critic herself.

Kim recently revealed to Vogue at the 2025 Met Gala that her eldest daughter has become “a big critic.”

The girl who once clashed with her mother’s choice of outfit for the Met has evolved into a trusted style adviser who accompanies Kim to fashion events and provides honest feedback about her choices.

The story of that Paris morning continues to evolve, but one thing remains constant: In the age of social media scrutiny, even the silly parenting mistakes can become permanent fixtures in the public consciousness, subject to endless judgment toward the celebrity that flubbed up for the world to see.