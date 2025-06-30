‘Kim Thinks the Public is Stupid’: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Fed Up with ‘Fraudster’ Bianca Censori for Constantly Trying to Look Like Her, Fans Say It’s the Other Way Around

Kim Kardashian allegedly is getting irritated with her ex-husband Kanye West’s current wife, Bianca Censori.

Kardashian and Censori have long been compared by the media for having similar physical features. And while Kardashian hasn’t spoken on the matter in public, a new tabloid report claims she is being more vocal about the eye-rolling comparisons behind the scenes.

Kim Kardashian irritated over the comparison between her Bianca Censori’s looks. (Photo: @ashleyolah/Instagram) (Photo: @ye/Instagram)

RadarOnline reported on June 29 that its purported insider said, “She’s sick to death of this fraudster trying to be her – and doing it badly at that!”

The two women are superficially similar in appearance, as both have oval-shaped faces, thin nose bridges and plump lips. While both wear wigs or dye their hair from time to time, the two are natural brunettes.

Kardashian’s comparisons to Censori comes from some of her fashion choices. When she wears risqué, sheet, or skin-baring items some social media commenters claim she’s attempting to copy the 30-year-old.

This is mainly because Censori has broken the internet wearing little to nothing in public. Some say she wears the outfits at the instruction of her husband, who owns his own fashion brand. West, 48, used to style Kardashian when they were married, but others feel Censori is a willing participant in these clothing scandals.

The supposed source told Radar, “For the longest time Kim felt sorry for Bianca because she figured it was Kanye putting her up to these stupid fashion stunts. But the longer it’s gone on, the more it’s aggravating her.”

Sources also allegedly told Radar that West and Censori have been off and on throughout their marriage due to West’s online anti-Semitic outbursts and other comments.

Fans and followers of Radar added their two cents on Kardashian’s alleged annoyance with Censori.

One person accused the “Skims” founder of being the copier. They said, “Not really. She copied everything about Bianca when she first emerged. Kim thinks the public is stupid.”

Others blamed Kanye for why the women look so much alike. “Blame the stylist Kim…KANYE,” said one.

Another wrote, “She means Kanye dressed both of them.”

A fourth person denied that the two even look similar in the first place. “They do not look alike,” they said.

Censori and West have been married since December 2022. West and Kardashian wed in 2014 and finalized their divorce in November 2022. While the Yeezy founder has no children with Censori, he did welcome four children when he was with Kardashian. They have their two daughters North West, 12, and Chicago West, 7. Then they also have Saint West 9 and their 6-year-old son Psalm West.